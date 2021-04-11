Tokyo 2021: Hotel will house athletes with COVID-19 symptoms

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19, could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organisers of the games.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Sunday said organisers were working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes' Village.

The agency cited unnamed officials with "knowledge of the plan." The rooms would be for athletes and staff, who do not need to be hospitalised. The measures underlined the risk of trying to hold the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 and face strong opposition from up to 80 per cent of Japanese polled.

The Olympics and Paralympics will involve about 15,000 athletes from more than 200 nations and territories, and tens of thousands of other officials, judges, administrators, media and broadcasters.

READ | Taekwondo Olympic selection trials to be supervised by IOA

Organisers and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad from attending.

They have yet to announce the maximum capacity for venues, which is now complicated by rising cases in Osaka, Tokyo and elsewhere.

Japan has attributed fewer than 9,500 deaths to COVID-19, good by world standards but poor compared to many countries in Asia.