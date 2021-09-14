An IITian makes it to the 2021 Esports World Championship Finals

Hemanth Kommu, the reigning national champion, made his way into the Finals of 13th Esports World Championship after a brilliant performance in the Regional Qualifiers.

A resident of Vijayawada. Hemanth aka peshemak7 has another identity – he is a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, one of India’s premier engineering institutes, pursuing his Masters in Technology from the institute.

"It’s a great feeling to represent India in the PES series, the game which I have loved playing since my childhood days,” said an elated Hemanth.

“It’s sheer dedication and hard work resulted in getting the spot in the Finals of EWC’21 and it allowed me a chance to bring the laurels for the country.”

“The right mentality and proper grind towards the game makes everything possible and a sure-shot path to get the success,” he added.

The PES Champion from India will now lock horns in the finals in Eilat, Israel from November 14-19.

In the other games, a five-member Team India CS GO (Counter Strike Global Offensive), comprising captain Ritesh Sarda, Shuvajyoti Chakraborty, Anshul Adardkar, Hrishikesh Shenoy and Harsh Jain, and Tekken 7 player Hitesh Khorwal will be in action for a place in the finals.

International Esports Federation’s official channels (IESF) will stream the matches in its official channel.

With a top-position finish in PES 2021 in the South Asia Region, Hemanth also became the first Indian to seal a spot in the Finals at the on-going edition of the Esports World Championships.

He beat athletes from Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Maldives and Sri Lanka in the regional qualifiers.