Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Rahul – Laxman partnership vs Australia: March 14, 2001 saw one of the most memorable partnerships by two Indian batting stalwarts - Rahul Dravid and V.V.S Laxman - against Australia in the second innings (follow-on) of the second Test match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. They batted throughout Day 4 and helped India reach a formidable score of 657/7 (declared) on Day 5. With the Aussies needing 384 runs to win on the final day, they were all out for 212 runs and handed India a stunning comeback win despite being asked to follow-on. This win ended Australia’s winning streak of 16 Tests and helped the host draw the three Test series 1-1. The men in blue eventually went on to win the series 2-1. - PTI

16/19