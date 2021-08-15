Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

August 4, 2012: With her bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, Saina Nehwal made history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to win a medal at the Games. After cruising past lower-rated players, the champion Indian shuttler ran into the more reputed, three-time All England champion Tine Baun in the quarterfinals and won in two straight games. Nehwal then ran into China’s formidable Wang Yihan in the semifinals, only to end up on the losing side. She then took on another Chinese player, Wang Xin, in the bronze-medal match, where she won the medal by default as her opponent conceded the match due to injury.

16/26