Ahead of Independence Day, a spectacular display of sailing boats in Hyderabad

It was a sight behold for all those who were at Hussainsagar on Friday when the Yacht Club of Hyderabad, as part of the 75 years of India’s Independence celebrations came up with an impressive and colourful display of sailing boats.

With a flourish of saffron, white and green as part of the National Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahautsav celebrations, YCH president and head coach Suheim Sheikh came up with this innovative concept which was clearly the star attraction even as the Hyderabad Sailing Week was formally inaugurated at the same venue late in the evening.

Key role

With 86 State and national-level medals, multiple national titles and three of its wards being selected for the Asian and World Championships, the YCH Foundation reaffirms its dedication to the nation with a display of the Tricolour lighting up the very waters that also played a key role in nurturing the four Indian Sailing Olympians at Tokyo 2021 during their formative years, explained Suheim Sheikh.