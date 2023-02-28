India wins women’s snooker World Cup

India ‘A’ defeated England ‘A’ 4-3 (56-26, 67 (51)-27, 41-61, 27-52, 68 (34)-11, 55-64, 78-39) in the final of the Women’s Snooker World Cup here on Monday.

Represented by Amee Kamani and Anupama Ramachandran--both unranked on the tour--India ‘A’ exhibited skill and determination to overcome established players on the tour--the 12-time world champion Reanne Evans and current world number four Rebecca Kenna--to lift the title.

“It feels amazing because I started playing snooker back in 2011 and this is my first world title,” said Kamani. “It feels like magic and all the hard work that I have done has paid off today and this is just the start. I just want to keep winning every world title, that is what I look up to, but for now, I am super happy and proud because I have made my nation India proud” said Kamani to womenssnooker.com.

Anupama said: “I am really happy because this has been my first tournament with World Women’s Snooker and the first couple of days I was finding it really hard to adjust to the tables, it was like a completely new environment for me but I just wanted to enjoy what I was doing on the table and not thinking too much about whether I win or lose. I was going shot by shot and that really helped. I have no words!”