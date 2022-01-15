India beats Pakistan and Nepal to win World Esports Cup 2021

India’s Total Gaming lifted the World Esports cup 2021 title, beating opponents from Pakistan and Nepal in the Global Finals.

A neck-to-neck competition saw Total Gaming, comprising of skilled and renowned players including captain Ajay Sharma, Hora Vetkumar, Narai Yadav, Daksh Garg, and Rohit Sarraf (sub), get past the other teams across three countries for the prestigious title with 342 total points (RP 198, KP 144) as it took home the 35 lakh rupees for its top spot finish. Chemin Esports and Orangutan Elite secured second and third position respectively and won prize money of 15 lakh and 8 lakh rupees.

RELATED | World Esports Cup: Arrow, Chemin, Total Gaming, Orangutan secure final berth

South Asia’s premier tri-nation esports tournament, WEC ’21 witnessed huge participation with 1.2 million registrations from India, Pakistan and Nepal, and saw the Indian teams finish in the top four.

Total Gaming’s Daksh aka Mafia, with 53 kills, adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament and also received 50,000 rupees.

WEC 2021 FINAL LEADERBOARD