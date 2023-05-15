India wins four golds at Bridge event in Pakistan, qualifies for World Championships 2023

The Indian team won four golds at the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle-East Championships (BFAME) at Lahore, Pakistan.

With this win they qualify for World Bridge Championship 2023 to be held in Marrakech, Morocco, later in August.

The open, women’s, mixed and senior teams dominated the field to finish first in their respective categories.

This event is scheduled every two years and is a selection event for the world championships.

India’s bridge team will be seen at the Asian Games, which is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China.

The team that won the golds are as follows-