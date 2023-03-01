India-Russia weightlifting federations join hands to develop sport

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) and the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) have joined hands to develop the sport in both countries.

RWF president Maxim Agapitov met IWLF president Sahdev Yadav at the Indian federation’s head office in Noida on Wednesday to discuss various aspects of the cooperation.

“The purpose of the visit of Agapitov is to implement a joint sports development programme and project to enhance weightlifting culture in both countries.

“The programme not only focuses on the sports activities but also enhances (sic) the fostering of a healthy physical, spiritual and moral lifestyle among the young weightlifting athletes,” said a release.

The initiative aims at the “implementation of joint anti-doping awareness programmes, the conduct of joint weightlifting camp…across various age groups” and “the (sic) training and exchange of experience with the participation of specialists.”

Agapitov will also visit the National coaching camp at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, to meet Indian lifters and understand the concept of training and infrastructure in the country.