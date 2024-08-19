Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday

GOLF

Ahlawat, Rashid & Mane among golfers to tee off at Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship

Some of the top players, including Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas and Rashid Khan, will vie for honours when the inaugural edition of the Chennai Pro Championship tees off at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai on Tuesday.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be staged on August 24.

The event will witness participation by 126 golfers, including 123 professionals and three amateurs.

The leading Indian professionals in the field include Ahlawat (TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader), Manu, Rashid Khan, Karandeep Kochhar, Chikkarangappa, Shaurya Binu and Udayan Mane.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, K Prabagaran and Anura Rohana, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, South Korea’s Si In Kim, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and American Dominic Piccirillo, to name a few.

The local challenge will be led by Chennai-based professionals Pradyumna Prakash and S Prasanth as well as amateurs Pranav Nandakumar and former India cricketer Murali Vijay.

Lahiri finishes T-42 in LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka beat Jon Rahm on the first playoff hole in a thrilling finish while India’s Anirban Lahiri finished T-42 in the LIV Golf at White Sulphur Springs.

Koepka shot 63 and Rahm 65 as both totalled 19-under and went into a play-off.

After rounds of even par 70 and 1-over 71, Lahiri shot his best of the week at 5-under including three birdies and an eagle on Par-5 12th. He eventually finished T-42nd.

Koepka has now won five of the 31 LIV Golf regular-season tournaments that he has played.

Jeev finishes tied-12th in Zambia Legends

Jeev Milkha Singh started the final round with three birdies in the first four holes and finished tied 12th at the Zambia Legends Championship.

In between his superb start and the great finish, Jeev had one birdie, an eagle two and three bogeys, as he gets ready for the HSBC Legends Indian Championship which will be hosted by Jeev himself.

South Africa’s Keith Horne secured his maiden Legends Tour title in stunning style with some great front-running at Bonanza Golf Club, near Lusaka.

