RUGBY

Hembram, Rathore to lead Rugby India at Asia Rugby U18 7s Championship

The U18 Indian boys and girls rugby team will compete at the Asia Rugby U18 7s Championship held between September 28 and 29, 2024. The teams led by Charan Hembram and Vijayshree Rathore have left for Malaysia today, after a 30-day national camp that was held in SAI Kolkata.

“Many congratulations to the boys and girls who have made it to the U18 Indian national team. This cohort of players, part of the federation’s age-grade teams, are paramount as they represent the future of rugby in our country and shall be donning the Indian jersey for the first time. We wish them the very best.”, said Mr. Rahul Bose, President, Indian Rugby Football Union.

The boys are pooled with UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Saudi Arabia while the girls are competing with UAE, Hong Kong China, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. The boys will start their campaign against Saudi Arabia whilst the girls will go head-to-head with Thailand to kickstart their campaign.

Complete Fixtures: September 28 Match 1: India vs Saudi Arabia (Boys) Match 2: India vs UAE (Girls) Match 3: India vs Singapore (Boys) Match 4: India vs Hong Kong China (Girls) Match 5: India vs Malaysia (Boys) Match 6: India vs Singapore (Girls) September 29 Match 1: India vs Thailand (Girls) Match 2: India vs UAE (Boys) Match 3: India vs Malaysia (Girls) *Position matches and Final match subject to qualification.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Yuvraj Sandhu lies T-2, Indians start well in Taipei

India’s Yuvraj Sandhu got off to a superb start with a 7-under 65 that placed him tied second after the first round of the Yeangder TPC golf tournament in Taiwan.

Sandhu, who was one of the early starters from the first tee, had three birdies in the first four holes and turned in 3-under. Then over the last seven holes, he had five birdies, one bogey and one par for a brilliant 65.

He was one behind Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who blasted an eight-under-par 64 to take the lead after the first-round.

The leader had an eagle, seven birdies and one dropped shot at Linkou International Golf & Country Club. Chinese-Taipei’s Wang Wei-hsuan, who also carded a 7-under 65, shared the second spot with Sandhu.

Indians had a good day as Ajeetesh Sandhu (67) and Karandeep Kochhar (67) were tied sixth while Shiv Kapur (68) was T-14.

Among other Indians, Rashid Khan (70) was T-46, Gaganjeet Bhullar (71) was T-67, SSP Chawrasia (75) was T-128, S Chikkarangappa (76) was T-137 and Varun Chopra (82) was T-150. Indian-American Manav Shah (70) was T-46.

“Game is good. I am confident but do have a few nerves. Quite far from home, of course. As I played here last year so I knew what to prepare for,” Sandhu said.

He has been struggling this year and missed the past six cuts, but he is still enjoying his debut season on the Asian Tour.

-PTI