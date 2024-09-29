Indian sports wrap, September 29: Shubhankar Sharma moves up to T-44 in Spain

GOLF

Yuvraj Sandhu top Indian at T-23 in Taiwan

Yuvraj Sandhu, who had a great start to the week, finished as the top Indian in tied 23rd place after closing it with 3-under 69 at Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei.

After his first round of 65, Sandhu was tied second but slipped on the second and third days with 71-74, before finishing with 69 for a 9-under total.

Among other Indians, Karandeep Kochhar (67-68-73-73) was unable to keep up the good start over the first two days and ended T-32. Ajeetesh Sandhu (67-72-69-73) was also T-32 and Shiv Kapur (68-70-72-77) ended T-63.

Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai put the finishing touches to a classy wire-to-wire win after signing off with a three-under-par 69 for a two-shot victory.

After a brilliant week, the 31-year-old Thai finished the USD 1million event on 21-under, holding off Asian Tour number one John Catlin, who claimed second place after a typically strong closing 65. The American had an explosive start, making birdie on his first five holes.

Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines was outright third, one shot back, following a 70, while Lee Chieh-po from Chinese-Taipei was fourth, another stroke behind, after a 67, at Linkou International Golf & Country Club.

Sharma lands two eagles, moves up to T-44 in Spain

India’s Shubhankar Sharma compiled an interesting round of two-under 69 that included two eagles as he moved up from T-57 to T-44 with one more round to go in the Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid.

Sharma had two eagles, two birdies and four bogeys in the third round and this week he had landed three eagles – he had one in the first round – but has also dropped two doubles and two bogeys each on the first two days and four on the third.

At even par for 54 holes, he is T-44.

Angel Hidalgo will take a two-shot lead into the final round after producing a 68 on day three at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

The home favourite has led the way since carding an opening 65 in the Spanish capital and produced a confident display of front-running to get to 13 under after 54 holes.

Hidalgo is still looking for a maiden win on the DP World Tour and will be paired in an all-Spanish final group tomorrow alongside two-time Major Champion Jon Rahm and compatriot David Puig.

Rahm, a three-time winner of his national open in 2018, 2019 and 2022, played much of the round without his damaged driver but birdied two of the last three holes to reach 11 under, with Puig a further shot back as both carded 65s.

England’s Joe Dean and American Patrick Reed share fourth place at eight under, with Sweden’s Jens Fahrbring and another Spaniard in Adri Arnaus a shot further back.

Pranavi 26th, Tvesa 50th on LET Order of Merit; Diksha set for China

Diksha Dagar stayed as the top Indian golfer on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit at 20th place with Pranavi Urs at 26th and Tvesa Malik in 50th position after the Lacoste Ladies Open de France here.

This week in France, Dagar skipped the event, while Pranavi and Tvesa, both multiple winners on Hero WPG Tour at home, missed the cut.

Diksha will feature in next week’s Aramco Series in China.

Meanwhile, a dramatic finale at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France ended with Chiara Tamburlini winning a playoff over Kirsten Rudgeley.

With the pair locked at seven-under par it was back to the 18th hole at Golf Barriere where the Swiss rookie, Tamburlini, produced an excellent birdie after her Australian opponent’s effort came up short.

The victory is Tamburlini’s second of 2024 after she dominated in South Africa to claim the Joburg Ladies Open.

Tamburlini started the day one shot clear of Annabel Dimmock with Rudgeley four shots behind in Deauville. A nervy start saw the Swiss star drop three shots on the front nine, however.

Three birdies in a row on the 8th, 9th, and 10th moved Tamburlini two clear before Rudgeley lit things up on the back nine by making four birdies on the 11th, 12th, 15th and 16th to move into the lead.

Then came the shot of a champion, Tamburlini stiffing her approach on the par-3 17th to tie things up and force a playoff with an even par round of 71.

After a round of 72 Dimmock finished in a tie for fourth alongside Finland’s Noora Komulainen and Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta. France’s Lois Lau ended the week as the best placed amateur, finishing T-15 on one-under par.

With the victory, Tamburlini moved to 1,918.44 points on the LET Order of Merit, extending her lead to 393.98 points over Manon De Roey. The Belgian had a wonderful Saturday herself, carding a round of the day 66 (-5) to finish third on six-under par.

