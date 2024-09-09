MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, September 9: Senior National Aquatic Championships to begin on Tuesday

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 9.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 19:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Srihari Nataraj of Team India reacts after competing in the Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France.
FILE PHOTO: Srihari Nataraj of Team India reacts after competing in the Men's 100m Backstroke Heats on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Srihari Nataraj of Team India reacts after competing in the Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nataraj, Aneesh among top swimmers in National Aquatic meet

Olympian Srihari Nataraj, freestyle specialist Aneesh Gowda and the promising Harshita Jayaram will be some of the frontline swimmers in action during the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships, beginning in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The tournament, concluding on September 13, is crucial for Indian swimmers as the ‘A’ Qualification mark for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is up for grabs.

Karnataka is the defending champion in the event which will see participation of over 500 swimmers from 31 states.

Nataraj, who competed in the 100m backstroke in the recent Paris Olympics, said he was looking to give his best in the meet.

“I am looking forward to being in my best form and I will be vying for gold in all my events and make use of the home advantage,” said Nataraj, a national record holder in 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke.

- PTI

