Indian sports news wrap, February 10

GOLF

Randhawa, Rashid shoot 70 each, lie in Top-10

Veteran Jyoti Randhawa and seasoned Rashid Khan carded 2-under 70 each to be tied ninth after the first round of the inaugural International Series Oman at Al Mouj Golf.

They were four shots behind the leader, Yonggu Shin, who took advantage of early morning conditions to shoot a six-under-par 66.

Sergio Garcia and Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand shot 67 each and were tied second. Garcia was sharing the lead till he bogeyed the ninth, his last hole.

While Randhawa and Rashid had a good start, Shiv Kapur and Gaganjeet Bhullar had four birdies and four bogeys each in their even par 72 and were tied 29th.

Honey Baisoya (74) was tied 62nd, SSP Chawrasia (75) and Karandeep Kochhar (75) were tied 72nd, Veer Ahlawat (76) was tied 85th as S Chikkarangappa (77) and Jeev Milkha Singh (78) were tied 92nd and tied 100th respectively.

Randhawa, 50, had contrasting fortunes on the front and back nines. He started with 2-under 38 on the front stretch but found birdies against no bogeys on the back nine for a 4-under 32 and a total of 70.

Rashid started on the back nine and was even with one birdie and one bogey and then found two birdies on second and fourth.

Shin, a Canadian, was bogey-free and looked impressive in his outing. His family emigrated to Canada when he was three years old and he has also won on the Korean PGA Tour last year at The 4th Woosung Construction Open.

Sadom carried his form as he was fourth last week in Saudi. American Andy Ogletree returned a 68, despite battling illness.

Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, Korean Kyongjun Moon, and Americans Berry Henson and Trevor Simsby shot 69s, while Scott Vincent from Zimbabwe, last year’s International Series Order of Merit winner, was one of 12 players who returned 70.

-PTI

Aditi Ashok carries her fine form, shoots 4-under to lie second in Morocco

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carried her fine form from last week as she carded 4-under 69 in the Lalla Meryem Cup and was tied second after the first round.

Aditi, who won the Magical Kenya Ladies Open last week after teeing off on a sponsor’s invite, got into the field this week in the winner’s category, which ensures her start at every event for the next two years.

The second Indian in the field, Diksha Dagar had a difficult start as she shot 8-over 81 and will need a very low second round to make the cut. The top 60 and ties make the cut for the third and final round.

The leader was Sweden’s Linnea Ström who fired an opening round 67 (-6) to earn herself a two-shot lead. She was in fine form at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam and carded eight birdies.

Aditi, playing with the defending champion Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz and local Moroccan Ines Laklalech, started from the first tee.

Aditi, who now has four LET titles, had three birdies against no bogeys on the front nine and turned in 3-under.

A birdie on 10th took her to 4-under, but she dropped a shot on Par-5 11th. Immediately she got back that shot on Par-4 12th and moved back to 4-under. A birdie on 15th and a bogey on 17th saw her finish at a healthy 4-under.

Sitting in tied second with Aditi is Nicole Broch Estrup on 4-under. The Dane bounced back from a triple bogey on the par-4 18th - her ninth hole - to card eight birdies and take the early clubhouse lead. The Lalla Meryem Cup is 29-year-old Estrup’s first tournament of 2023.

Four players are in a tie for fourth place with Maja Stark, Lydia Hall, Magdalena Simmermacher, and Alessandra Fanali all in the mix on 2-under.

Ström is targeting her first win on the Ladies European Tour (LET) this week. The 26-year-old previously came close to achieving the feat at the 2022 Madrid Ladies Open when she finished second.

The field has 96 players and will be played over 54 holes.

-PTI