Indian sports news wrap, February 10

TENNIS

Zeel Desai stepped up the quality of her game by a notch to get past eighth seed Vanessa Ersoz of Sweden 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Friday.

In bright sunshine and pleasant weather, there was no worry of physical exhaustion, as Zeel patiently found her way back into the match, running hard on every ball, and coming up with consistent sharp strokes that often caught her fleet-footed opponent on the wrong foot.

With her innate ability to relish a challenge and be better against quality opponents, Zeel was able to tighten her grip on the match, even though there were many moments when the shot-built Swede was threatening to turn the tide.

In the semifinals, Zeel will play her doubles partner, the top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari who outplayed Humera Baharmus for the loss of one game.

Second seed Tamara Curovic of Serbia did not face much trouble in getting past Mihika Yadav, who was perhaps exhausted after having won five matches on the trot, including three in the qualifying event.

But, Curovic had an injury worry that saw her give a walkover in the doubles. Thus, there may be a question mark on the other singles semifinal between Curovic and fourth seed Alexandra Iordache.

Together, Vaidehi and Zeel, seeded second in doubles, found Sevil Yuldasheva and Alexandra Iordache a bit hot, as they went down 4-6, 3-6 in an entertaining semifinal.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Humera Baharmus 6-1, 6-0; Zeel Desai bt Vanessa Ersoz (swe) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Alexandra Iordache (Rou) bt Fanny Ostlund (Swe 6-1, 6-1; Tamara Curovic (Srb) bt Mihika Yadav 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles (semifinals): Vanessa Ersoz & Fanny Ostlund (Swe) w.o. Tamara Curovic (Srb) & Celine Simunyu (Irl); Alexandra Iordache (Rou) & Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzb) bt Vaidehi Chaudhari & Zeel Desai 6-4, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Peter Burwash International to build training facility in Pune

One of the leading tennis coaching programmes, Peter Burwash International (PBI) has tied up with Ileseum Club in Bavdhan, Pune, to have its second training centre in India.

The first PBI centre at the Padukone-Dravid Centre in Bengaluru has been successfully guiding some of the prominent players like Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Rishi Reddy, through its director Cesar Morales. The High performance centre has over 200 players.

The second centre in Pune, which is set to expand further, including to other cities like Mumbai, Solapur and Chennai, will have Milos Milunovic as its technical director.

“We are looking at having about 50 courts in different centres, and train about 1000 players in about a year or so”, said Gurpavit Singh, the founder of Ileseum clubs, on Friday.

The launch of the new centre, spread over 12.5 acres, and offering world class facilities, was done by the PBI President, Rene Zondag.

“I am thrilled that we are entering a new geographic location with Pune, to offer PBI programs to competitive athletes and recreational players. Partnering with Ileseum clubs opens gates to new cities and a class-apart infrastructure”, said Zondag.

Happy to partner PBI, Gurpavit said, “we hope the enhanced level of education, workshops and infrastructure will help us propel the tennis ecosystem in India”.

There will be demonstration sessions over the next two days in Pune, with experts giving a taste of the PBI coaching methodology for everyone to experience.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ATHLETICS

Archana Suseendran reached the women’s 60m final at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhastan, while Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify.

GOLF

Sachin Baisoya carded a one-under 69 in the final round to record his maiden win in the Tata Steel PGTI Players’ Championship with an aggregate of 16-under 264 at the Tollygunge Club golf course here on Friday.

Baisoya, the leader since the first round, won by two strokes and took the winner’s purse of Rs 15 lakh in the PGTI season opener.

Harsh Gangwar, who also achieved his best-ever finish, and US-based rookie Varun Chopra totaled 266 to share the second place.

The scores: 264-Sachin Baisoya (64, 66, 65, 69); 266-Harsh Gangwar (66, 64, 67, 69), Varun Chopra (65, 68, 65, 68); 267-Kartik Sharma (67, 67, 66, 67), Aman Raj (65, 66, 68, 68); 268-Gaurav Pratap Singh (66, 65, 70, 67); 269-Kapil Kumar (68, 66, 67, 68), Om Prakash Chouhan (65, 70, 66, 68), Karan Pratap Singh (69, 64, 67, 69); 270-Aryan Roopa Anand (65, 67, 68, 70).

- YB Sarangi

MORE SPORTS

Khelo India Winter Games begin in Gulmarg

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday declared the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games open in Gulmarg.

He also launched 40 Khelo India centres and announced that a Centre of Excellence for winter sports would come up in the valley soon.

Declaring the Games open, Thakur said his ministry “would keep helping Jammu and Kashmir financially, providing the best of coaches, etc.” “I am also happy to let you know that a Centre of Excellence for Winter Sports will be opening here soon,” he said, while e-launching of 40 Khelo India Centres across the valley.

Over 1500 athletes from 29 states and Union Territories are competing in 11 sport disciplines in the ongoing Winter Games that will go on till Tuesday.

-PTI