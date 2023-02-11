Indian sports news wrap, February 11

GOLF

Aditi two shots behind leader, aims for second title in 2 weeks

India’s Aditi Ashok maintained her solid form as she put in another confident display with 2-under 71 at the Par-73 Royal Golf Dar Es Salam and stayed in contention for a second title in as many weeks.

With the round of 71, she moved to 6-under after two rounds of the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour.

Aditi, who won the Magical Kenya Ladies Open last week by nine shots, shot a 4-under round on the first day. She is now two shots behind Maja Stark, who carded a second round 6-under 67 to move to 8-under.

While Aditi confidently moved into the final round, India’s other star, Diksha Dagar missed the cut after rounds of 81-77.

Aditi, 24, had four birdies against two bogeys on day two and is aiming for two wins in a row.

“I am a confident player. When you win a tournament you feel like your game is there and even though I didn’t have any practice rounds, I do feel like my game is pretty good this week and I will just continue to play my game,” Aditi said.

“It’s nice to be up there after a couple of days but I think this field is pretty strong so I’m sure it’s not going to be easy.

“I guess it’s different from what I experienced last week because I was leading by a lot last week but it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day. I’m just trying to play the golf course the best I can.” Aditi was playing in the company of defending champion Nuria Iturrioz, who won the event when it was last held in 2019.

Aditi birdied the par-5 for the second time in as many days but dropped shots on fourth and sixth. She quickly made up with back-to-birdies on seventh and eighth and turned in 1-under 36. On the back nine she was steady with one birdie on 14th and parred the others for a card of 71.

Stark, followed up her first round of 2-under 71 with a superb 6-under 67. She is chasing her first win of the year following her three LET wins and her first LPGA Tour win at the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational last year.

Thursday’s leader Linnea Ström slipped down the leader board to third place on -4 after shooting a second round of 75 (+2) Swedish players are dominating the leader board with four-time LET winner Linn Grant heading into the final round in fourth spot.

Four players sit in a tie for fifth on two-under par. They are Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino, Italy’s Alessandra Fanali, Czechia’s Jana Melichova, and Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela.

The cut fell at 8-over with 67 players making it through to the weekend.

-PTI

Randhawa and Bhullar lie tied 12th, seven Indians make cut in Oman

Veteran Jyoti Randhawa, who is over 50, is still going strong as he was the best placed Indian at tied 12th place alongside 10-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, at the halfway stage of the USD 2 million International Series Oman golf tournament here.

Randhawa shot 70 on the first day added 74 in the second round, while Bhullar has rounds of 72-72. They are now even par for 36 holes and four shots behind Takumi Kanaya, one of Japan’s exciting young prospects.

Kanaya (69-71), the former world number one ranked amateur, led despite the wind getting progressively stronger and blowing the field off course at Al Mouj Golf.

Seven Indians made the cut, while three missed out.

Progressing with Randhawa and Bhullar into the final two rounds were Shiv Kapur (72-74) and SSP Chawrasia (75-71), who are tied 23rd.

Rashid Khan (70-77) at 3-over total is tied 33rd while S Chikkarangappa recovered very well from his first round 77 to shoot 71 and was tied 50th at 4-over for two rounds. Also making the cut was Honey Baisoya (74-76), who made the cut at 6-over.

The Indians missing the cut were Karandeep Kochhar (75-76), Veer Ahlawat (76-77) and Jeev Milkha Singh (78-78).

Randhawa starting from the 10th played a steady back nine with a birdie on 10th and eight pars in a row. On the second nine he dropped shots on the first, fourth and ninth and finished at 2-over 74.

Bhullar began on the first and had a rocky front nine with two birdies and two bogeys within first six holes. He then played 12 pars in a row for 72.

Another up and coming Japanese player Ryo Hisatsune, who also competed in the morning, is one shot back after carding a 70. They were two of only nine players to break par on a truly testing day.

The scores in the afternoon went high as wind speeds were close to 30km per hour at times and made scoring difficult.

Canada’s Yonggu Shin, the first round leader with 66, fell after a second round 76 and is in share of the third place with Chilean Joaquin Niemann, Australia’s Zach Murray and Berry Henson from the United States.

Niemann showed his class by firing a 70 in the afternoon while Murray and Henson, who also played later, returned rounds of 72 and 73 respectively.

- PTI

Manu Gandas misses cut, Chinese amateur in lead in Singapore

India’s Manu Gandas failed to progress into the weekend for the second week running after shooting disappointing rounds of 74-75 to lie tied 120th in the Singapore Classic golf tournament on the DP World Tour.

After three birdies against five bogeys in the first round, he had two birdies against five bogeys in the second to miss the cut. He had also missed the cut in his previous start in Ras Al Khaimah.

Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi will take a one-stroke lead into the third round of the Singapore Classic after completing his second round at Laguna National Golf Result Club on Saturday morning.

First-round leader Tom McKibbin had mixed five birdies with two bogeys on day two before play had to be halted for an hour due to flooded greens as he played the 18th.

When the action resumed, the Northern Irishman closed his round with a par to sign for a 69 and head into the weekend on 11-under.

He was soon joined at the summit by 18-year-old Ding, who carded two eagles, two birdies and a bogey in his first 14 holes before the daylight ran out.

The reigning US Junior Amateur Champion recovered from a dropped shot at the second with an eagle on the par-four fifth before birdieing the sixth to turn in 33.

-PTI