Indian sports news wrap, February 13

GOLF

Amandeep, Seher and Sneha in spotlight at 3rd leg of Hero WPGT in Kolkata

Amandeep Drall, who finished tied third in the second leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, is back to have a shot at a domestic win before embarking to South Africa for two events in March.

The runner-up in the Women’s Indian Open last year, Amandeep is looking to build on her success on the domestic Tour to try for a maiden win on the Ladies European Tour.

Amandeep will start as one of the favourites for the third leg at the historic Royal Calcutta Golf Club and will battle it out with Seher Atwal, who won the first leg of the Tour this year.

Both Amandeep and Seher played at the opening event on the LET Tour in Kenya, which was won by India’s Aditi Ashok. Amandeep made the cut and finished tied 52nd, while Seher, in her first LET outing outside India, missed the cut.

While Amandeep is assured of a lot of starts this year on LET, Seher will often have to wait to get into the main draw. In the meantime, she will be looking to sharpen her game on the growing domestic circuit.

Other players hoping to make an impact will be Sneha Singh, Neha Tripathi and Astha Madan. Sneha, despite having won on the Tour, while being an amateur, is yet to win as a pro.

Neha has not won in some time and Astha Madan will be hoping to get back to form and have another go at the LET like she did earlier.

Pranavi Urs, winner of the second leg, and Ridhima Dilawari are playing on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

An interesting addition to the field is Kriti Chowhan, who, after representing India as an amateur, has now turned professional.

Six amateurs are part of the field.

-PTI

FOOTBALL

Santosh Trophy: Services downs West Bengal, takes lead in Group ‘B’

Former champion Services defeated last year’s runner-up West Bengal 2-1 in a Group ‘B’ match of the 76 th Santosh Trophy National football championship in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The victory, its second in the six-team group, carried Services to the top of the group with six points while Bengal has just one point from two games.

In other Group ‘B’ matches, Meghalaya defeated Manipur 1-0 while Railways beat Delhi by the same margin.

The results: Group B: Services 2 (Christopher Kamei 41, Bikash Thapa 82) bt West Bengal 1 (Naro Hari Shrestha 14).

Meghalaya 1 (Brolington Warlarpih 62) bt Manipur 0.

Railways 1 (Nuruddin 45+3) bt Delhi 0.

-Stan Rayan