Indian sports news wrap, February 14

CRICKET

Supreme Court appoints retired SC judge to oversee HCA elections

A three-member Supreme Court Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Manoj Misra and Aravind Kumar appointed on Tuesday retired Supreme Court Judge Justice (retd) L. Nageswara Rao to oversee the process of conducting elections in the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

The Bench was responding to a dispute between HCA and the Charminar Cricket Club.

“We are of the view that the impasse must come to an end and a fair election will be held. This Court is of the view that Justice Nageswara Rao would be suitable to be appointed to head a single -- member committee to sort out the mess,” the Bench ordered.

“He (Justice Rao) can take all assistance as needed. The expenses will be borne by the Association. If the learned Judge needs some directions from this Court, the matter can be placed before us for the limited purpose,” the order said.

The Court also directed the HCA to extend all assistance to Justice Rao.

- V V SUBRAHMANYAM

HCL Foundation pledges more support for Uttar Pradesh

The HCL Foundation has pledged more support for sports in Uttar Pradesh by signing an MoU with the State government during the recent Global Investors Summit.

Giving an insight into what HCL has done in the past decade across the country, a big chunk of which has been in Uttar Pradesh, the vice president of HCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing, Dr. Nidhi Pundhir stated that 5000 more children, including girls and persons with disability would be supported as part of the initiative.

“We will identify and nurture talent in multiple sports”, said Dr. Nidhi as she talked to The Hindu on Tuesday, explaining in detail, the depth of coverage across the State, both in the rural and urban environment.

Making it clear that the focus was not just about winning medals at the national and international level, Dr. Nidhi pointed out that the efforts were mainly towards empowering the children to a better life through sports.

“All those meritorious athletes, hailing from below poverty line, are given long-term support in a variety of ways, in terms of nutrition, tuition fee, mobility expenses, fee for academies, on a case by case basis”, she said.

Through its CSR initiative, HCL has already supported 27,000 athletes across the country in different sports, and 14,000 have been from Uttar Pradesh. Many of the athletes have gone on to excel at the State, national and international level.

The 18-year-old Jerlin Anika who won three gold medals in the Deaflympics and presented the Arjuna award last year is a classic example of HCL’s drive towards excellence in sports.

“For the disabled athletes we also cover the supporting people in their team”, she said.

Stating that for supporting 5,000 children, effort has to be made to reach five or ten times the number to filter the right candidates, Dr. Nidhi said that it was a massive exercise executed with enthusiasm and energy, as the goal was to make a difference to the life of people in the lower strata.

Emphasising that sports played a significant role in improving the quality of life of the children, mostly leading to job opportunities etc., Dr. Nidhi stressed that it helped girls in particular to sail above the social and economic barriers.

“We conduct the Sports for Change meet, with about 600 athletes from across the country, to help them compete in State of art facilities, and learn about winning, losing and bouncing back”, she said.

The 47-year-old company, HCL has spent about 1000 crore rupees for the initiative in the last 10 years in the country, and about 50% of it has been invested in Uttar Pradesh. That support is set to increase significantly in the next five years.

-Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Santosh Trophy: Champion Kerala makes a stunning comeback

Soha Sadiq beat Ilaria Sposetti of Italy 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday.

In the only other singles match of the main draw, Akanksha Nitture outplayed Sahira Singh for the loss of one game.

Akanksha, however, lost the doubles pre-quarterfinals with Humera Baharmus, 9-11 in the super tie-break to Sandeepti Rao and Bela Tamhankar.

The results:

Singles (first round): Soha Sadiq bt Ilaria Sposetti (Ita) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Akanksha Nitture bt Sahira Singh 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Fanny Ostlund (Swe) bt Julia Keranovic & Julia Lovqvist (Swe) 6-0, 7-6(5); Sandeepti Singh Rao & Bela Tamhankar bt Humera Baharmus & Akanksha NItture 7-5, 3-6, [11-9]; Sai Samhitha & Soha Sadiq bt Pooja Ingale & Ishwari Matere 6-4, 6-4; Celine Simunyu (Irl) & Viktoria Veleva (Bul) bt Elena Giessler (Ger) & Milana Maslenkova (Uzb) 6-3, 7-6(2); Yubrani Banerjee & Jagmeet Kaur bt Kashish Bhatia & Anjali Rathi 5-7, 6-1, [10-6]; Sharmada Balu & Marie Mettraux (Sui) bt Shachf Lieberman (Isr) & Ilaria Sposetti (Ita) 6-4, 6-3; Alexandra Iordache (Rou) & Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzb) bt Abhaya Vemuri & Apurva Vemuri 6-2, 6-4; Vaidehi Chaudhari & Zeel Desai bt Divya Jyoti & Laalitya Kalluri 6-0, 6-0.

Qualifying singles (third and final round): Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Paavanii Paathak 6-0, 6-3; Julia Lovqvist (Swe) bt Elena Giessler (Ger) 6-1, 6-0; Vanshika Choudhary bt Abhaya Vemuri 1-6, 7-6(7), [11-9]; Kashish Bhatia bt Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-1, 6-0; Jagmeet Kaur bt Janani Ramesh 6-2, 6-2; Anjali Rathi bt Kavya Khirwar 6-2, 6-2; Arthi Muniyan bt Julia Keranovic (Swe) 6-2, 6-0; Priyanshi Bhandari bt Mihika Yadav 0-6, 6-2, [10-8].

FOOTBALL

Down 1-4 in the 65th minute, defending champion Kerala made a stunning comeback and forced Maharashtra to a 4-4 draw in a Group ‘A’ match of the 76th Santosh Trophy National football championship in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Kerala struck three goals in a 11-minute spell shortly after that and one of them scored by V. Arjun, who smartly danced past two defenders and scored with a leftfooter from just outside the box, was a beauty.

Kerala is currently in the fourth spot (4 points from 3 games) in the group while Punjab, which defeated host Odisha 2-1 with two late goals, is on top along with Karnataka (both with 7 points from 3 matches).

Karnataka blanked Goa 2-0 for its second win in the six-team group.

The results (Group A):

Kerala (Vishak Mohanan 38, Nijo Gilbert 66-p, V. Arjun 70, John Paul Jose 77) drew with Maharashtra 4 (Sufiyan Shaikh 17, Himanshu Patil 20, Sumit Bhandari 34, Tejas Raut 42).

Punjab 2 (Jang Bahadur Singh 75, Kamaldeep 82) bt Odisha 1 (Anand Oram 90+3).

Karnataka 2 (Jacob John Kattookaren 33, Abhishekh Shankar Powar 50) bt Goa 0.