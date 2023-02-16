Indian sports news wrap, February 16

GOLF

WPGT, 3rd leg: Sneha Singh wins title after beating Jasmine Shekar in playoff

Sneha Singh beat Jasmine Shekar in the playoff to win the third leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club course in Kolkata on Thursday.

Both golfers were tied at 216 after Sneha carded a three-under 69 and Jasmine scored 71 in the third and final round. In the playoff, Sneha birdied the 18 th hole on the third attempt to emerge as the winner.

SCORES 216-Sneha Singh (77, 70, 69), Jasmine Shekar (72, 73, 71); 221-Saanvi Somu (A) (73, 76, 72); 222-Seher Atwal (75, 74, 73), Kriti Chowhan (75, 71, 76); 223- Amandeep Drall (70, 75, 78)

- Team Sportstar

Gandas shoots under-par as Simonsen, Valimaki share lead in Thailand

Indian golfer Manu Gandas, hoping to make a mark in his maiden season on the DP World Tour, shot his first under-par round with a 1-under 71 to be placed 70th in the 2023 Thailand Classic in Chonburi on Thursday.

His compatriot, Shubhankar Sharma, who after a Top-10 finish in Abu Dhabi and eyeing a good result at the Hero Indian Open next week, had a rough time shooting 3-over 75.

Gandas was 70th, while Sharma was 123rd and needed a solid second round to make the cut.

Martin Simonsen got off to a great start with 8-under 64 that gave him a share of the lead after the opening day of the 2023 Thailand Classic.

Sharing the lead with Simonsen was Finland’s Sami Valimaki, who continued his fine form as he fired a flawless 64.

Simonsen, who is on his first trip to Thailand, will also be playing in India next week at the Hero Indian Open. Earlier he missed the cut in Singapore.

On the other hand, Välimäki arrived at Amata Spring Country Club fresh from last week’s second-place finish at the Singapore Classic.

German duo Alexander Knappe and Yannik Paul, also set to feature in India next week, were one shot behind the co-leaders in a tie for third with Thriston Lawrence, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Fabrizio Zanotti and Robin Sciot-Siegrist, another stroke further back.

- PTI

TENNIS

AITA Championship series juniors

Vanya Arora beat Isheeta Midha 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 to set up a title clash against Reet Arora in the under-18 girls event of the AITA Championship series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Thursday.

The results: Boys: Under-18 (semifinals): Arnav Bishnoi bt Parmarth Kaushik 6-3, 6-3; Sumukh Marya bt Amaan Walia 6-1, 6-1. Doubles (final): Yashasvi Balhara & Shorya Jisthu bt Sumukh Marya & Armaan Walia 6-1, 6-2. Under-14 (semifinals): Gaurish Madaan bt Ayaan Chandel 6-3, 6-3; Sangram Bhadury bt Aarav Bhaskar 6-3, 6-1. Doubles (final): Sangram Bhadury & Gaurish Madaan bt Ribhav Saroha & Ayaan Chandel 6-4, 3-6, [10-6]. Girls: Under-18 (semifinals): Vanya Arora bt Isheeta Midha 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Reet Arora bt Mannat Awasthi 6-2, 6-4. Doubles (final): Reet Arora & Jasmine Kaur bt Sidhak Kaur & Kritika Katoch 6-2, 6-3. Under-14 (semifinals): Jasmine Kaur bt Ananya Sharma 6-0, 6-1; Reet Arora bt Vanshika Yadav 6-0, 6-0.

- Team Sportstar