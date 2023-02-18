Indian sports news wrap, February 18

Hockey

India senior national hockey c’ships: Jharkhand beats Uttarakhand

Jharkhand scored an emphatic 12-0 win over Uttarakhand in the 13th Hockey India Senior national women’s hockey championship at District Sports Authority Stadium here on Saturday.

Albela Rani Toppo struck four times while Roshni Dungdung and Shammy Bara twice each to be the mains scorers.

In another match, Karnataka recorded a 9-0 win over Goa with N.R. Soumyashree, S.P. Kruthika netting a brace each.

The results Karnataka 9 (N.R. Soumyashree 2, H.R. Anjali, S.P. Kruthika 2, B.N. Poojitha, M.G. Yashika, Apsara Ha, N. Niha) bt Goa. Jharkhand 12 (Roshni Dungdung 2, Ropni Kumari, Albela Rani Toppo 4, Reshma Soreng, Dipti Toppo, Shammy Bara 2, Elin Dungdung) bt Uttarakhand 0. Haryana 9 (Aditi Boora, Monika Sihag 2, Devika Sen, Amandeep Kaur 2, Priyanka 3) bt Bihar 0.

-V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Sable finishes 35th in 44th World Athletics cross country c’ships

Avinash Sable, the 3000m steeple chase silver medallist in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Championship, finished 35th in 31:43s at the 44th World Athletics cross country championships in Bathurst, Australia, on Saturday. Anand Singh, the other Indian in the men’s section, was 86th in 35:20s.

Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary, the Asian 5000m bronze medallist, was 20th (35:39s) in the women’s section, while Sanjivani Jadhav finished 47th (37.30s) and Chhavi Yadav 55th (39:00).

-Stan Rayan

Golf

Olesen takes lead as Gandas shoots third straight under-par round in Thailand

Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen was in sizzling form, grabbing eight birdies without dropping a shot as he took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Thailand Classic.

Olesen is 18-under for three rounds and is two ahead of fellow Dane Nicolai Hojgaard (64) and German Yannik Paul (66).

Manu Gandas, after missing cuts in Ras Al Khaimah and Singapore, is finding his feet as he fired a third straight under-par round with 2-under 70. After 71 and 69 on the first two days, he is now 6-under and tied for 42nd.

Gandas had four birdies, three of them on the front nine, and had one bogey each on the front and back nines.

Gandas will feature in the Indian Open next week for the first time as a member of the DP World Tour, for which he earned a card by winning the domestic PGTI Tour rankings.

Meanwhile, India’s star player, Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut.

Olesen, searching for his seventh DP World Tour title and a top-10 finish in the year-end rankings to get into the PGA Tour, moved to 18-under and leads the 21-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard (64), whose card included seven birdies, an eagle and bogey.

Paul, who won in Mallorca last year, shot 66 with seven birdies and one bogey.

Olesen, who played four weeks in a row in the Middle East, took a break and is now back for two weeks more in Asia as he plays Thailand this week and the Hero Indian Open next week.

The six-time DP World Tour winner has had a decent start in 2023 with T-20 in Abu Dhabi, T-16 in Hero Dubai Desert Classic and T4 in Ras Al Khaimah, so he is due for a solid result.

Olesen’s previous victory came at last year’s Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett. The 2018 Ryder Cup player Olesen carded four birdies each on the front and back nine, with his final gain of the day on the 15th hole proving crucial as he extended his advantage. Olesen has an outstanding record when holding the 54-hole lead, yielding five victories from six opportunities.

Højgaard is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour with Paul earning his maiden victory at last year’s Mallorca Golf Open.

Six-time DP World Tour winner Joost Luiten moved up to fourth place on 15-under par after a seven-under-par 65, one stroke ahead of Kazuki Higa of Japan, South Korean Jeunghun Wang and England’s Dale Whitnell in a share of fifth.

Olesen said, “I think overall it was a pretty good round. I didn’t get into a lot of trouble and for some of the par fours and par fives, I hit it close and could two-putt for birdie. I made it fairly easy for myself, which is nice. It’s not always like that.

“It’s unbelievable. In the last three or four years there’s so many Danes coming up. The twins have so much talent and have shown that already. It’s very impressive for a country like Denmark. It’s not ideal with the weather, only five and a half million people. But I think we’re good at really grinding it out. When you have goals and work hard for them, it pays off. It’s really impressive and something I’m proud of,” he added.

-PTI

Aditi Ashok shoots 69 in Saudi, in contention for second title in three weeks

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok was unable to produce the kind of fireworks she did on the first two days, but still came with a round of 3-under 69 to move to 16-under after three rounds at the USD 5 million Aramco Ladies Saudi International on Saturday.

Aditi, who carded 65-66 on the first two days, could not get her putter to weave the kind of magic it had on first two days, as she fell two strokes behind American Lilia Vu, who has progressed by a stroke each day with rounds of 67-66-65 over the past three days.

Sitting in second place behind Vu was world No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand. Ko, after 64-69 on first two days, added a 66 and moved to 17-under and was one behind the leader.

Sharing the third place with Aditi was the 2020 Saudi Ladies International winner, Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Denmark’s Pedersen won Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2015, a year before Aditi became the first Indian to win on the LET as she grabbed the first of her four LET titles.

Two weeks ago, Aditi won the Ladies European Tour’s season-opener Magical Kenya Ladies Open and last week she was third at the Lalla Meryem Cup.

Aditi was pleased to have another shot at a title as she said, “Yes, definitely. I think I hit it good today, created a lot of birdie chances. Just didn’t hole as many putts as the first two days, but still happy with my game. Hopefully I can hit it as good tomorrow but hole more putts.” Speaking of the conditions, she added, “Yeah, I think today was kind of hard because the wind direction changed. We’ve played this course I think northwest usually, but today felt like it was three, four different directions through the round. Yeah, that was challenging, trusting that wind, but I think I did okay. I hit a few good shots in there.” She also admitted that having her Dad on the bag is helping her.

“Yeah, it was good actually. I mean, today I was not holing many birdie putts, so halfway around he was like, stay patient; you’re hitting the ball really good. Just hearing that from your caddie, because I’m getting disappointed through the round, so it was just nice to get a bit of pick-me-up and then finish with a couple birdies. That was good.” The last three groups in the final are star-studded.

Aditi will play in the second last group alongside Charley Hull of England and Lexi Thompson, while Lilia Vu will go out in the final group with Lydia Ko and Emily Pedersen.

The third last group also has star players Atthaya Thitikul, Georgia Hall and Nasa Hataoka.

-PTI

Tennis

National under-12 championship

Smit Undre of Maharashtra and Shravya Numburi of Tamil Nadu won the boys and girls under-12 titles respectively in the National tennis championship organised by the MSLTA at the GA Ranade Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Smit beat Rishikesh Mane 6-4, 7-5 while Shravya outplayed Niesha Enja of Telangana 6-2, 6-0.

The results (finals):

Boys: Smit Undre bt Rishikesh Mane 6-4, 7-5.

Girls: Shravya Numburi bt Niesha Enja 6-2, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Rohan Bopanna in doubles final of Rotterdam

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat the Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 6-4 to reach the doubles final of the $2,224,460 ATP tennis tournament in Rotterdam, Holland, on Saturday.

The German pair had beaten the top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the first round.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, SD Prajwal Dev and Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta won the doubles title.

It was the fourth doubles title and second of the season for Prajwal, while it was the third career doubles title for Karteek.

The results: $2,224,460 ATP, Rotterdam, Netherlands Doubles (semifinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Kevin Krawietz & Tim Puetz (Ger) 6-4, 6-4. $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Doubles (final): SD Prajwal Dev & Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta bt Jan Kupcic & Maj Premzi (Slo) 5-7, 7-6(5), [10-8].

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Table Tennis

National sub-junior TT: Delhi gets top billing

The UTT 84th National sub-junior and cadet table tennis championships, organised by the Table Tennis Association of Kerala, begin at the YMCA here on Sunday. Competitions in the under-15, 13 and under-11 age groups will be held and over a thousand players are expected.

The inter-State team events, making a return after 2019, will be held only in the under-15 category.

The boys and girls championships will be held separately and the girls will open the show first. The boys events begin on February 24.

Delhi, which has bright stars like Sayanika Maji and Avisha Karmakar, has been given the top billing in the girls team championship. Maharashtra, with its very talented Jennifer Varghese, and UP, with the strong Avani Tripathi, are other among the teams which could pull off a surprise or two.

Team groupings (under-15 girls): Group A: Delhi, PSPBA, Bihar Group B: UP, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand.Group C: Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab. Group D: Assam, HP, AP. Group E: WB, J&K, Daman & Diu. Group F: TN, Pondicherry, Odisha, Kerala.Group G: Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan & Telangana. Group H: Gujarat, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, MP.

-Stan Rayan