Indian sports news wrap, February 26

Catch the updates and scores of all Indians in action on February 26.

Team Sportstar
26 February, 2023 17:52 IST
Representative Image: In a repeat of her clash with Lilly for third place, Reetika again recorded a 10-0 victory to secure a podium finish.

Representative Image: In a repeat of her clash with Lilly for third place, Reetika again recorded a 10-0 victory to secure a podium finish. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

WRESTLING

World junior bronze medallist Reetika picked up a bronze medal in the women’s 72kg category at the Ibrahim Moustafa Ranking Series wrestling event in Alexandria, Egypt.

Reetika, also an Asian under-23 champion, beat Svetlana Oknazarova of Uzbekistan 13-2 and World junior silver medallist Lilly Schneider of Germany 10-0 before losing to Dalma Caneva of Italy ‘by fall’ in the semifinals.

In a repeat of her clash with Lilly for third place, Reetika again recorded a 10-0 victory to secure a podium finish.

-Team Sportstar

