Indian sports news wrap, February 5

GOLF

Aditi Ashok holds six shot lead with one round to go in Kenya Ladies Open

Aditi Ashok moved closer to her fourth Ladies European Tour win as she fired a bogey-free round of 4-under 69 to hold a six shot lead heading into the final round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

On the third day of action at Vipingo Ridge, the two-time Olympian had a steady start before rolling in back-to-back birdies on the fifth and six holes.

It wasn’t long before the Indian star made another birdie on the eighth hole, and she made her final one on 12 to have a total of 13-under-par and extend her advantage at the top of the leader board.

Avani Prashanth shot 73 and moved up to tied 19th place, while Amandeep Drall (83) slipped to tied 53rd.

“It was really good. The first couple of holes, I was actually looking at bogeys. I almost hit out of bounds on the first hole, but after that my round was more steady and bogey-free is always a positive,” said Aditi.

The 24-year-old, who was runner-up at Vipingo Ridge in 2019, is looking for her fourth victory on the LET and it would be her first since she triumphed at the 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

But despite having a six-shot advantage, Aditi is putting that to the back of her mind and focusing on small goals.

“I have never actually played with such a lead. I’m trying not to think about it too much and just set some small goals for each hole or each six holes and every nine.

“Being bogey-free has been one of my goals every day and I’m glad I got there today and hopefully I can do some of that tomorrow,” Aditi added. Thailand’s April Angurasaranee sits in second place on the leader board on seven-under-par after shooting a round of 3-under 70 on day three.

The teenager dropped two shots during her round but made up for it with a birdie on the seventh plus two eagles on the par-five 11th and 15th holes.

“I was very nervous on the first tee and I pulled my shot left for the first few holes with my driver and I’ve never done that, but I was excited,” she said.

Three shots back in third place is England’s Cara Gainer on four-under-par after she produced a round of 2-under 71.

Gainer made an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys in tough and windy conditions.

Australia’s Gabriela Ruffels sits in outright fourth place on three-under-par having carded a round of 2-under 71, which included three birdies and one bogey.

England’s Alice Hewson sits in solo fifth place on two-under-par with America’s Gurleen Kaur and Germany’s Esther Henseleit one shot further back in T7.

Rounding out the top 10 are Finland’s Noora Komulainen, Scotland’s Kylie Henry and Denmark’s Amalie Leth-Nissen who sit in a share of eighth place on level par.

Lahiri, Sharma lie T19th in Saudi

Anirban Lahiri finally found form, while Shubhankar Sharma continued his steady show as the Indian duo was tied 19th after the third round of the Saudi International golf tournament here.

After rounds of 71-69 on the first two days, Lahiri carded five-under 65 with six birdies and one bogey at the Royal Greens Golf Club to get to five-under.

Sharma added 69 to his first two rounds of 67-69. His one-under third round card had four birdies, including on the closing 18th, against three bogeys.

Shiv Kapur, who began the week strongly with 67 and followed up with 71, added 72 and was tied 55th at even par total. Rashid Khan (76), the only other Indian to make the cut, was 71st.

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer held the lead for the third consecutive day after posting a flawless six-under-par 64 to progress to 17 under.

American Cameron Young (65) was in second place, two strokes back, while American Matthew Wolff (63), Lucas Herbert from Australia (67) and Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana (68) are way behind at 10-under, seven shots behind the leader in a tie for third.

Ancer had three birdies on the front and three on the back, including on the 18th.

Sadom, who played in the final pairing with Ancer and Young, was in contention for much of the day and was looking in control until he bogeyed 14 and made double on 16.

Atwal yet to complete third round at Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Malnati leads

India’s Arjun Atwal was two-under through 10 holes when strong wind forced a suspension of play in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which will now have a Monday finish.

Atwal, who shot 73-75 at Pebble Beach and Spyglass, is two-over for 46 holes and still needs a few more birdies to make the cut, which will now be 65 and ties.

Atwal, the only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour, birdied 10th and 16th after starting from the 10th. That two-under through 10 holes helped him move up from 130th to 101st.

Peter Malnati was atop the leader board at 12 under with six holes left in his round at Pebble Beach. He started on the back nine along the ocean in calmer conditions but play was stopped when he was on green, coming off three straight birdies.

Keith Mitchell and Joseph Bramlett, playing with Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale, were at 10 under. Kurt Kitayama, the 36-hole leader, and Hank Lebioda were three shots behind. They were at Spyglass Hill.

With a three-course rotation, play has to stop at all three courses.

The 54-hole cut typically is top 60 to account for the 25 amateurs. Now it will revert to top 65 and ties, and it will be professionals only for the final round.

-PTI

Ridhima starts season with a fine tied 13th place in South Africa

Indian golfer Ridhima Dilawari’s 2023 season got off to a good start as she finished tied-13th at the SuperSport Ladies Challenge in the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s season-opener.

Ridhima shot 73 in the final round after 76-71 in the first two rounds.

The other Indian player in the field, Pranavi Urs missed the cut earlier on.

Casandra Alexander cruised to a six-stroke victory as she ended with a closing birdie on the 18th at Gary Player Country Club.

The victory starts her year in the best way possible after a solid 30th place on the Ladies European Tour’s Race to Costa del Sol last year.

Norway’s Dorthea Forbrigd made the most impressive attempt to haul Alexander in with a five-under-par 67 including six birdies and a bogey, lifting her a shot clear of third-placed Lily May Humphreys of England who was on two-under after a closing level-par 72.

Camile Chevalier of France and South African Cara Gorlei shared the fourth spot on one-under, and five-time Investec South African Women’s Open champion Lee-Anne Pace slipped to a closing one-over 73 to finish in a share of seventh on one-over.

Malaysia’s Genevieve Ling, Nicole Garcia and Corinne Viden (SWE) round out the top 10 on three-over.

The local circuit travels to the Southern Cape next for the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am.

The event received a mammoth bump in prize money – from R600 000 to R2.5-million and will this year will be contested on the Outeniqua and Montagu courses at Fancourt, running concurrently with the Sunshine and Challenge Tours’ Dimension Data Pro-Am.

-PTI