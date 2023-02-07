Indian sports news wrap, February 7

FOOTBALL

Sreenidi Deccan FC scored a crucial 2-1 win against TRAU FC in the I-League encounter here at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday.

The Deccan Warriors became the first team to win here against TRAU this season and the three points keep them at the top of the points table.

Both sides took their time getting into the game during the first-half and no clear-cut chance was created in the opening 30 minutes.

Asheer Akhtar’s header off a corner from Faysal Shayesteh in the 37th minute put Sreenidi ahead before half-time.

TRAU was more aggressive in the second session but Sreenidi goalkeeper C.K. Ubaid was equal to the task of denying them any scoring opportunities.

Substitute Phalguni Singh put Sreenidi Deccan 2-0 head with a 25-yard strike in the 90th minute.

However, TRAU reduced the margin through Pritam Singh but eventually, Sreenidi held onto the lead to emerge a winner.

Sreenidi will take on Rajasthan United at home on February 12.

The result: Sreenidi Deccan FC 2 (Asheer Akhtar, Phalguni Singh) bt TRAU 1 (Pritam Singh).

