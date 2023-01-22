Indian sports news wrap, January 22

Tennis

ITF women’s tennis: Russia’s Tikhonova shocks second seed Zuger

Fifth seed Anastasia Tikhonova of Russia silenced second seed Joanne Zuger of Switzerland with a 6-4, 6-1 victory in the final of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Arera Club on Sunday.

Tikhonova had dropped two sets along the way, one to the top seed Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan and the other to Karman Kaur Thandi.

Having lost in the final qualifying round of the Australian Open, it was some consolation for Tikhonova to rush to India and capture a title.

It was the fourth title of her career for the 22-year-old Tikhonova, who had won a $60,000 event in Pretoria last year.

The 22-year-old Joanne could not add to her two titles won at the $15,000 level. Interestingly, she had also lost to Diana Shnaider in the first qualifying round of Australian Open. Diana beat Tikhonova in the third round.

The results (final): Anastasia Tikhonova (Rus) bt Joanne Zuger (Sui) 6-4, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF Men’s tennis: Rawat loses to second seed Weber

Sidharth Rawat went down fighting to second seed Arthur Weber of France in the final of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Weber won a second singles title of his career, as he beat Sidharth 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the two-hour duel.

Weber’s earlier title had also come in Jakarta, in a $25,000 event.

The defeat apart, it was a fruitful outing for Sidharth who had played three sets in all five rounds, and had beaten the top seed Thomas Fancutt of Australia in a dramatic fashion in the semifinals.

The results: $15,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia Singles (final): Arthur Weber (Fra) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF women’s tennis: Sharmada beats Jagmeet to progress into the next round in Pune

Sharmada Balu battled past Jagmeet Kaur 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the first qualifying round of the NECC $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Sunday.

In the second and final qualifying round, Sharmada will face Ksenia Zaytseva.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

The results:

Qualifying singles (first round): Gozal Ainitdinova (Kaz) bt Pooja Ingale 6-0, 6-1; Priyanshi Bhandari bt Smriti Bhasin 6-4, 6-3; Eri Shimizu (Jpn) bt Sameeksha Shroff 6-0, 6-1; Humera Baharmus bt Chandana Potugari 6-4, 6-4; Mana Kawamura (Jpn) bt Zeel Desai 6-3, 6-0; Ishwari Matere bt Farhat Aleen Qamar 6-3, 6-3; Emily Welker (Ger) bt Bela Tamhankar 6-0, 6-3; Soha Sadiq w.o. Sravya Shivani 6-4 (retired); Tina Nadine Smith (Aus) bt Anjali Rathi 6-0, 6-1;Yubrani Banerjee bt Saumya Vig 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; Mei Yamaguchi (Jpn) bt Madhurima Sawant 6-2, 6-0; Funa Kozaki (Jpn) bt Avishka Gupta 6-1, 6-1; Anastasia Sukhotina bt KUndali Majgaine 6-0, 6-1; Paavanii Paathak bt Shreya Tatavarthy 6-1, 6-2; Ksenia Zaytseva bt Laalitya Kalluri 6-1, 6-1; Sharmada Balu bt Jagmeet Kaur 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Shooting

National selection trials: Olympian Bajwa beats Abhay in skeet final

Olympian Angad Vir Bajwa roared back to the top as he beat Abhay Singh Sekhon 39-34 in the skeet final of the National shotgun selection trials at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club.

After qualifying in the third place behind Man Singh (124) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (120), world record holder Angad was able to assert his class as he shot the best in the semifinals and final.

After the Tokyo Olympics, Angad had taken nearly a year off to rekindle his hunger for the sport.

In the women’s section, Ganemat Sekhon topped by beating Parinaaz Dhaliwal 36-30. National champion Maheshwari Chauhan placed fourth behind Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala.

The results Skeet: Men: 1. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 39 (29) 118; 2. Abhay Singh Sekhon 34 (27) 116; 3. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 28 (25) 120; 4. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 18 (28)116. Junior men: 1. Rituraj Singh Bundela 117; 2. Harmehar Singh Lally 116; 3. Abhay Singh Sekhon 116. Women: 1. Ganemat Sekhon 36 (28) 113; 2. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 30 (25) 113; 3. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 25 (25) 111; 4. Maheshwari Chauhan 13 (26) 110. Junior women: 1. Sanjana Sood 114; 2. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 111; 3. Yashasvi Rathore 108.

-Kamesh Srinivasan