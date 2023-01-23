Indian sports news wrap, January 23

TENNIS

Tatjana Maria, Ankita Raina headline $40,000 ITF women’s tournament in Pune

PUNE: The presence of 71st ranked Tatjjana Maria as the top seed will add further strength to the competitive field in the NECC $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament to be played at the Deccan Gymkhana from Tuesday.

The country’s No.1, Ankita Raina has got the eighth seeding, and will play the first round against Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Another interesting Indian first round will be the match between Karman Kaur Thandi and Sahaja Yamalapalli. The two had met each other in the first round of two $25,000 tournaments back to back in Gurugram last year, and ended up taking turns to win the singles titles then.

Rutuja Bhosale, Vaishnavi Adkar, Akanksha Nitture and Vaidehi Chaudhari will be the other Indians in action.

The strength of the field for an event of this magnitude can be gleaned from the fact that all the eight qualifiers were foreigners.

The high quality of field would soon contribute to the growth of Indian women’s tennis, even though the lessons may be harsh at the moment.

The champion of the last tournament in Bhopal, Anastasia Tikhonova has been seeded fourth and will open against Saki Imamura of Japan.

The seedings: 1. Tatjana Maria (Ger), 2. Nigina Abduraimova (Uzb), 3. Joanne Zuger (Sui), 4. Anastasia Tikhonova, 5. Ekaterina Makarova, 6. Irina Khromacheva, 7. Valeria Savinykh, 8. Ankita Raina.

The results:

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Gozal Ainitdinova (Kaz) bt Priyanshi Bhandari 6-1, 6-0; Eri Shimizu (Jpn) bt Humera Baharmus 6-3, 6-2; Mana Kawamura (Jpn) bt Ishwari Matere 6-0, 6-1; Emiy Welker (Ger) bt Soha Sadiq 6-3, 6-4; Tina Nadine Smith (Aus) bt Yubrani Banerjee 6-4, 6-3; Funa Kozaki (Jpn) bt Mei Yamaguchi (Jpn) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Anastasia Sukhotna bt Paavanii Paathak 7-5, 7-5; Ksenia Zaytseva bt Sharmada Balu 6-0, 6-3.

AITA Women’s Tournament: Samriti beats Ayushi in first round

JHAJJAR: Qualifier Samriti Punyani beat fifth seed Ayushi Singh 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Monday.

The results (first round): Himanshika Singh bt Chahat Duhan 6-1, 6-0; Arsheen Sappal bt shika Choudhary 4-6, 6-0, 6-4; Bhumika Rohilla bt Sanjami Arora 6-4, 6-3; Medhavi Singh bt Jasmine Rawat 6-2, 6-2; Rachita Talwar bt Shatakshi Darekar 6-2, 6-0; Bhumika Tripathi bt Kiran Rajput 6-1, 6-4; Ananya Dhankhar bt Shreya Kumar 6-2, 6-4; Samriti Punyani bt Ayushi Singh 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Himadri Kashyap bt Kanupriya Rajawat 6-1, 6-2; Diya Tyagi bt Tamanna Panar 2-6, 7-6(8), 7-5; Manshi Singh bt Khushleen Kaur 6-0, 6-0; Kavya Khirwar bt Shikha Tyagi 6-0, 6-0; Yashika bt Ritu Rai 6-4, 6-4; Shambhavi Rawat bt Vaary Shah 4-6, 6-0 6-4; Breshna Khan bt Kanika Rapria 6-2, 6-1; Sachi Sharma bt Ishita Jadhav 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

-TEAM SPORTSTAR

ITF Juniors: Wins for Prisha Shinde, Aishwarya Jadhav

INDORE: Prisha Shinde beat fourth seed Pavitra Parikh 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the girls first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Monday.

In another match, Aishwarya Jadhav beat sixth seed Niyati Kukreti in straight sets.

The results (first round):

Boys: Hitesh Chauhan bt Sathyajit Nair 6-1, 6-2; Mayank Sharma bt Nikil Dsouza 6-4, 6-3; Debasis Sahoo bt Manvardhan Rakhecha 6-0, 6-3; Jaden Tan (Ina) bt Samarth Sahita 6-2, 6-3; Jaishnav Shinde bt Viswasenan Navaneethan 6-1, 6-2; Tejas Ahuja bt Pranav Korade 6-0, 6-3; Shanker Heisnam bt Parth Deorukhakar 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Chandan Shivaraj bt Aditeey Singh Jadon 6-0, 6-0; Sehaj Singh Pawar bt Skandha Prasanna Rao 6-0, 2-0 (retired); Siddhant Sharma bt Vansh Nandal 6-4, 6-3; Omar Sumar bt Smit Nileshbhai 7-5, 6 7(4), 6-4; Cahir Warik bt Tanishq Jadhav 6-4, 7-5.

Girls: Sonall Patil bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-0, 6-3; Arzan Khorakiwala bt Sree Tanvi Dasari 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Sowkhya Gaddam bt Gauri Mangaonkar 6-4, 6-3; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Niyati Kukreti 7-6(5), 6-2; Prisha Shinde bt Pavitra Parikh 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Samaira Pahwa bt Purvika Jain 6-3, 6-2; Asmi Adkar bt Princy Mandagalla 6-2, 6-1; Aishi Bisht bt Kkaira Chetnani 6-0, 6-3; Sai Janvi bt Pehal Kharadkar 1-6, 6-2, 6-1; Durganshi Kumar bt Sreemanya Reddy 6-4, 6-3; Priyanka Rana bt Nemha Sarah Kispotta 6-2, 7-6(0); Rishitha Basireddy bt Pushti Laddha 6-1, 6-0.

SHOOTING

Ananjeet Singh beats Mairah Ahmad in National shotgun trials

Anantjeet Singh Naruka beat World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan 28-27 to top the second skeet trial in the National shotgun selection series at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club.

The champion of the first event, Olmpian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot the second best score of 119, but failed to make the medal round.

Parampal Singh Guron, topped qualification with 120, but placed third ahead of Sheeraz Sheikh. Vikram Singh, Man Singh, who had shot 124 in the first trial, Harmehar Singh Lally were the others to make the second stage.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon was dominant as she beat Raiza Dhillon 35-29, after having topped qualification with 119.

National champion Maheshwari Chauhan placed third ahead of Areeba Khan. Sanjana Sood, Darshna Rathore, Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat failed to get past the semifinals.

The results:

Skeet: Men: 1. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 28 (30) 118; 2. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 27 (28) 118; 3. Parampal Singh Guron 17 (27) 120; 4. Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh 15 (26) 119.

Junior men: 1. Harmehar Singh Lally 117; 2. Bhavtegh Singh Gill 116; 3. Rituraj Singh Bundela 116.

Women: 1. Ganemat Sekhon 35 (30) 119; 2. Raiza Dhillon 29 (23) 111; Maheshwari Chauhan 24 (25) 117; 4. Areeba Khan 14 (21) 114.

Junior women: 1. Sanjana Sood 115; 2. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 114; 3. Raiza Dhillon 111.

-TEAM SPORTSTAR

CHESS

Tata Steel Chess Tournament: Gukesh, Abhiban win; Praggnanandhaa, Arjun lose

NEW DELHI: R. Praggnanandhaa’s first loss coincided with D. Gukesh’s first victory in the eighth round of the Masters section in the Tata Steel chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Sunday.

Praggnanandhaa lost to Romania’s Richard Rapport in 40 moves, while Gukesh reached within one move of checkmating Parham Maghsoodloo when the Iranian gave up on the 49th move.

Arjun Erigaisi lost for the second time in two days after facing local Jorden van Foreest, following a late blunder, in 54 moves. Going into Monday’s rest day, young Uzbek Nordirbek Abdusattorov (6 points) enjoyed a one-point lead over Anish Giri and Wesley So.

In the Challengers section, B. Adhiban made amends for his first loss on Saturday by posting a first victory after dismantling Brazil’s Luis Supi in 49 moves. R. Vaishali held lower-rated Dutch Eline Roebers.

The results (eighth round):

Masters: Richard Rapport (Rom, 3.5) bt R. Praggnanandhaa (4.5); D. Gukesh (2.5) bt Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 3.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 3) bt Arjun Erigaisi (3); Nordirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 6) drew with Levon Aronian (USA, 4.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 4.5) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4.5); Anish Giri (5) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 2.5); Wesley So (5) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 4).

Challengers: Luis Supi (Bra, 3) lost to B. Adhiban (4); Eline Roebers (Ned, 2.5) drew with R. Vaishali (3.5); Abhimanyu Mishra (USA, 3) drew with Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 6); Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 5.5) bt Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 5); Velimir Ivic (Srb, 5.5) bt Jergus Pechac (Svk, 1.5); L’Ami Erwin (3.5) drew with Thomas Beerdsen (Ned, 5); Max Warmerdam (Ned, 3.5) drew with Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 4.5).