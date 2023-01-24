Indian sports news wrap, January 24

Tennis

ITF Juniors: Qualifier Venkatesh beats USA’s Choubey

Qualifier Harithashree Venkatesh beat Aanya Choubey of USA 6-1, 6-2 in the girl’s first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Tuesday.

The results (first round) Boys: Tanussh Ghildyal bt Vishal Prakash 6-3, 7-5; Arya Ganapathy bt Sriniketh Kannan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Pratyakssh bt Aradhya Kshitij 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Sandilya Pullela bt Adhiraj Thakur 6-1, 6-1. Girls: Harithashree Venkatesh bt Aanya Choubey (USA) 6-1, 6-2; Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru bt Saily Thakkar 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Sohini Mohanty bt Aleena Farid 6-1, 6-2; Nainika Bendram bt Saanvi Misra 6-0, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA Women’s Tennis: Medhavi beats Bhumika in pre-quarters

Sixth seed Medhavi Singh overcame a slow start to beat Bhumika Rohilla 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, Medhavi will challenge top seed Himanshika Singh who has dropped only three games in all in the first two rounds.

The results (pre-quarterfinals) Himanshika Singh bt Arsheen Sappal 6-1, 6-1; Medhavi Singh bt Bhumika Rohilla 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; Bhumika Tripathi w.o. Rachita Talwar; Samriti Punyani bt Ananya Dhankhar 7-5, 6-3; Himadri Kashyap bt Diya Tyagi 6-1, 6-1; Kavya Khirwar bt Manshi Singh 6-2, 6-0; Yashika bt Shambhavi Rawat 6-0, 6-3; Sachi Sharma bt Breshna Khan 6-0, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan