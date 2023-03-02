Indian sports news wrap, March 2: Sherry Sharma beat top seed Shagun Kumari

TENNIS

Sherry Sharma beat top seed Shagun Kumari 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of the under-16 girls event of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Thursday.’ In the final, Sherry will play Diya Chaudhary.

Sherry won the doubles title with Angel Patel.

In the boys section, Dhananjay Tibrewal set up a title clash with Om Patel. He won the doubles title with Ranvir Singh.

The results: Under-16 boys (semifinals): Dhananjay Tibrewal bt Panshul Uboveja 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Om Patel bt Armaan Walia 6-4, 6-4. Doubles (final): Ranvir Singh & Dhananjay Tibrewal bt Swatanter Veer Singh Kajal & Prateek Sheoran 5-7, 6-4, [10-5]. Under-16 girls (semifinals): Sherry Sharma bt Shagun Kumari 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-4; Diya Chaudhary bt Angel Patel 6-2, 6-2. Doubles (final): Angel Patel & Sherry Sharma bt Sidhak Kaur & Shagun Kumari 6-0, 6-3.

PMR Open Challenger: Serbia’s Zekic beats top seed Duckworth to reach quarters

Miljan Zekic of Serbia edged out top seed James Duckworth of Australia 4-6, 6-4,7-6(2) in the pre-quarterfinals of the PMR Open $130,000 Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Thursday.

The champion of the last two tournaments in Chennai and Bengaluru, Max Purcell of Australia stayed on course with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria.

In doubles, Mukund Sasikumar and Vishnu Vardhan made the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Calum Puttergill and DAne Sweeny of Australia.

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth also made the semifinals by beating the fourth seeds Petr Nouza and Purav Raja for the loss of four games. Anirudh and Vijay will play second seeds Maximilian Neuchrist and Arjun Kadhe in the semifinals.

The results Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Miljan Zekic (Srb) bt James Duckworth (Aus) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2); Harold Mayot (Fra) bt Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) 6-4 (retired); Max Purcell (Aus) bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) 6-2, 6-4; Francesco Maestrelli (Ita) bt Dane Sweeny (Aus) 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-5. Doubles (quarterfinals): Mukund Sasikumar & Vishnu Vardhan bt Calum Puttergill & Dane Sweeny (Aus) 6-2, 6-3; Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Boris Butulija (Srb) & Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-4; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Petr Nouza (Cze) & Purav Raja 6-2, 6-2; Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) & Arjun Kadhe bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha 6-1, 6-3.

Yuki-Saketh duo loses doubles quarterfinals against Glasspool and Heliovaara

Lucky losers Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were beaten 6-2, 6-2 by third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in the doubles quarterfinals at a ATP tennis tournament in Dubai on Thursday.

The Indian pair collected 90 ATP points and $23,660.

In the $718,245 ATP event in Santiago, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat the second seeds Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 7-5, 4-6, [11-9] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The results $3,020,535 ATP, Dubai, UAE Doubles (quarterfinals): Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin) bt Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni 6-2, 6-2. $718,245 ATP, Santiago, Chile Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Andrey Golubev & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) 7-5, 4-6, [11-9]. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Matilde Mariani (Ita) bt Sravya Shivani 6-3, 6-0. Doubles (quarterfinals): Demi Tran & Lian Tran (Ned) bt Sravya Shivani & Jennifer Luikham 7-6(6), 5-7, [10-8].

