Indian sports news wrap, March 2: Sherry Sharma beat top seed Shagun Kumari

TENNIS
Sherry Sharma beat top seed Shagun Kumari 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of the under-16 girls event of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Thursday.’ In the final, Sherry will play Diya Chaudhary.
Sherry won the doubles title with Angel Patel.
In the boys section, Dhananjay Tibrewal set up a title clash with Om Patel. He won the doubles title with Ranvir Singh.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
PMR Open Challenger: Serbia’s Zekic beats top seed Duckworth to reach quarters
Miljan Zekic of Serbia edged out top seed James Duckworth of Australia 4-6, 6-4,7-6(2) in the pre-quarterfinals of the PMR Open $130,000 Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Thursday.
The champion of the last two tournaments in Chennai and Bengaluru, Max Purcell of Australia stayed on course with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria.
In doubles, Mukund Sasikumar and Vishnu Vardhan made the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Calum Puttergill and DAne Sweeny of Australia.
Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth also made the semifinals by beating the fourth seeds Petr Nouza and Purav Raja for the loss of four games. Anirudh and Vijay will play second seeds Maximilian Neuchrist and Arjun Kadhe in the semifinals.
-Team Sportstar
Yuki-Saketh duo loses doubles quarterfinals against Glasspool and Heliovaara
Lucky losers Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were beaten 6-2, 6-2 by third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in the doubles quarterfinals at a ATP tennis tournament in Dubai on Thursday.
The Indian pair collected 90 ATP points and $23,660.
In the $718,245 ATP event in Santiago, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat the second seeds Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 7-5, 4-6, [11-9] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.
-Team Sportstar