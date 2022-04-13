India’s weightlifting squad for CWG: Eight men, seven women make the cut

India will be represented in 15 out of 16 weight categories in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. Eight lifters have qualified in the men’s section, while seven have made the cut in women’s weights.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) was planning to field Jhilli Dalabehera in women’s 49kg and push Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu to 55kg. This would have enabled the IWLF to field two other lifters, Bindyarani Devi and Popy Hazarika (who qualified in 55kg and 59kg respectively because of their IWF-Commonwealth rankings), a notch above their respective weights facilitating an Indian representation in 64kg.

Besides, it would have enhanced India’s gold medal chances in 49kg and 55kg. As the move did not work due to certain rules, India would go unrepresented in 64kg.

Purnima Pandey got a direct entry for the women’s +87kg as the Commonwealth championship gold medallist. Among the men, Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg) and Ajay Singh (81kg) got direct entries as Commonwealth champions.

Others qualified through the rankings.