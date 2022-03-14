India wins Asian junior women's handball gold

India won gold in the Asian junior women’s handball championship defeating Thailand 41-18 in the final in Kazakhstan on Monday.

By virtue of this win, India qualified for the World championship for the first time.

The Indian team played with passion and showed great grit and determination through the championship, A. Jagan Mohan Rao, President of Handball Federation of India, said.

The Hyderabad HFI top official said it was an outstanding performance and history was made. “India is so proud of you girls,” he said in a statement.