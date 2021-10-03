Weekly Digest (September 27-October 3): India's draw in Pink ball Test to Messi's first goal for PSG

CRICKET

Indian women's team put up a highly commendable performance, dominating Australia for the better part in its maiden Day/Night Test, which ended in a draw primarily due to inclement weather during the first two days. (REPORT)

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the third team to qualify for the IPL playoffs following a six-run win over Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (REPORT)

The ICC will allow stadiums to operate at 70 per cent capacity in the T20 World Cup starting October 17 in Muscat and concluding in the United Arab Emirates on November 14. (REPORT)

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will feature 10 teams. Two new teams will be announced on October 25. ( REPORT )

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star batsman Chris Gayle has pulled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue, the team announced on Thursday. ( REPORT )

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket. ( REPORT )

Moeen Ali. - AP

Richa Ghosh on Friday became the seventh Indian cricketer to sign for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League after she was roped in by Hobart Hurricanes. ( REPORT )

Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya has been appointed as the head coach of Uttar Pradesh senior men's side. ( REPORT )

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar wants swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma to lead India in the next two World Cups in place of incumbent Virat Kohli, who will step down from the T20I leadership position after the showpiece next month. ( REPORT )

Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav underwent a knee surgery on Wednesday for an injury that he sustained during the ongoing Indian Premier League in the UAE. ( REPORT )

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expects the uncertainty over the team's Ashes tour due to Australia's stringent COVID-19 quarantine measures to continue till the last moment, chairman Ian Watmore has said. ( REPORT )

Australia captain Tim Paine said the Ashes will go ahead regardless of some England players' reluctance to deal with tough COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. ( REPORT )

Pakistan's former Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has denied reports that he suffered a heart attack, saying that his cardiac issues were detected during a health check-up that he underwent - after being admitted to the hospital on Monday - due to an upset stomach. ( REPORT )

Wasim Khan resigned as chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday, four months before his three-year tenure was due to end. ( REPORT )

Noted cricket umpire Badami Satyaji Rao passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was 92 and is survived wife Nagamani and son Vinay Badami. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Real Madrid's stuttering form continued on Sunday when they were stunned 2-1 away at Espanyol in LaLiga. (REPORT)

Harry Kane's Premier League goal drought continued but a virtuoso display by his strike partner Son Heung-min ensured Tottenham Hotspur's losing streak ended with a 2-1 home victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. (REPORT)

FC Goa won its maiden Durand Cup title in its very first appearance in the tournament with a 1-0 win against Mohammedan Sporting at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (REPORT)

West Ham United pulled off a shock 2-0 win away to Manchester City women to rise to fourth in the Women's Super League table on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur went second with a 2-0 win over newcomers Leicester City. (REPORT)

Manchester United was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Saturday after Andros Townsend's equaliser cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener for the home side. ( REPORT )

Lionel Messi scored his first goal in Paris Saint-Germain colours as the French side cruised to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League. ( REPORT )

Sebastien Thill scored a 90th-minute winner as Moldovan club Sheriff stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday to continue its strong start to its first Champions League campaign. ( REPORT )

Mohamed Salah struck twice as Liverpool sauntered to a 5-1 victory against injury-struck Porto to seize command of a daunting looking Champions League Group B on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Mohamed Salah. - Reuters

Luis Suarez's stoppage-time penalty and Antoine Griezmann's first goal since returning to Atletico Madrid earned the Spanish side a 2-1 victory over 10-man AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a fortunate 2-1 Champions League Group F win over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Brazilian football legend Pele left a Sao Paulo hospital after several weeks on Thursday, and a hospital bulletin said he would undergo chemotherapy following the removal of a colon tumour. ( REPORT )

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's has tested positive for the coronavirus. ( REPORT )

European Championship winner Italy will face Copa America winner Argentina in June 2022, the football governing bodies of Europe and South America said on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he was in the dark about his future and had not spoken to the club's president as the under-pressure Dutchman took a swipe at the club's hierarchy on Friday. ( REPORT )

The National Women's Soccer League will not play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations of sexual misconduct against a former coach. ( REPORT )

The All India Football Federation on Monday disqualified Kashmir's Hyderya Sports FC from the upcoming I-League Qualifiers for producing a bank guarantee, which was "not genuine". ( REPORT )

TENNIS

The top-seeded team of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja clinched the doubles title in the €44,820 Challenger in Portugal, with a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over the local team of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (left) and Purav Raja. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kim Clijsters lost Monday in her latest return to the WTA Tour, dropping a three-setter 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 against Hsieh Su-Wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. ( REPORT )

World number one Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, casting doubts on whether her 2021 season is over. ( REPORT )

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will play in her first tournament since stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows after being handed a wildcard for next month's WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells. ( REPORT )

The relationship between tennis players and the media needs to evolve and the sport must also do more to help the younger generation deal with negative comments on social media, Roger Federer said. ( REPORT )

World number two Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the Indian Wells tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, the 23-year-old said. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Rupinder Pal Singh, who played a starring role in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced his international retirement with immediate effect "to make way for youngsters". ( REPORT )

Rupinder Pal Singh. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra on Thursday also announced that he is quitting the game with immediate effect. ( REPORT )

Indian hockey star SV Sunil, on Friday, said he will take a break from the game and will be available to play in the shorter format going ahead. ( REPORT )

Hockey India on Saturday named a 30-member core probable group for the senior men's national coaching camp, to begin in SAI, Bengaluru, from October 4. ( REPORT )

BOXING

The women's boxing world championships will be held in Istanbul in early December and will offer a total prize money of $2.6 million, same amount as marked for the men's event, as the sport's global governing body seeks to achieve gender equality. ( REPORT )

The fifth edition of the Elite Women’s National Championships will be held in Hisar between October 21-27. ( REPORT )

A rare collection of sketches and paintings by American boxer Muhammad Ali - who loved to draw between fights - is going up for auction in New York next week. ( REPORT )

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao, who is planning to run for president in the 2022 Philippine elections, said he was retiring from boxing to focus on the biggest fight in his political career. ( REPORT )

Manny Pacquiao. - Getty Images

Boxing bouts for medals at the 2016 Olympics were fixed by “complicit and compliant” referees and judges, an investigation reported. ( REPORT )



TABLE TENNIS

The Indian men's table tennis team won a bronze medal in the Asian Championships after losing to formidable South Korea 0-3 in the semifinals. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

India’s 2021 Sudirman Cup ended on a disappointing note, as it failed to make it through to the quarterfinals ( REPORT )

Struggling with form and a nagging back issue, Sai Praneeth is desperate to get some wins under his belt to regain confidence as he gears up for next week's Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals. ( REPORT )

ARCHERY

Deepika and Atanu lose in bronze medal play-offs in the recurve women’s and men’s individual bronze medal respectively in the Archery World Cup Final (WCF). ( REPORT )

Ram Soren and M. Baby Devi finished at the top in men and women sections respectively after the individual ranking round of the 40th NTPC National archery championships. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

India took its tally of gold medals at the ISSF Junior World Championship to six with wins in the Air Pistol men's and women's team events. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

Qatar will hold a Formula One grand prix for the first time in November with a 10-year deal then starting from 2023. ( REPORT )

Maverick Vinales withdrew from Austin Moto GP after his cousin and fellow rider Dean Berta Vinales died during a Supersport 300 support race of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez. ( REPORT )

CHESS

Favourite Russia stopped India 2-0 to regain the FIDE World women team chess title at Sitges, Spain, on Saturday. For the fourth seed India, the silver is the first medal in this premier team championship. (REPORT)

Young Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored seven points from nine rounds to finish second in the Junior U-21 Round Table Open Chess Championship that concluded on Sunday. (REPORT)