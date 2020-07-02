Indian Fantasy Sports platforms see surge in participation

As the sports across the country has come to a standstill due to coronavirus crisis, the Indian Fantasy Sports platforms witnessed participation from over 5 million Indian sports fans between April and June.

The participation figures were revealed by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India’s Fantasy Sports self-regulatory industry body.

In the same period, Indian Fantasy Sports (FS) platforms introduced new sports like baseball, handball, and rugby, and hosted more than 1,000 matches from around the world.