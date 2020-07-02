More Sports More Sports Indian Fantasy Sports platforms see surge in participation Indian Fantasy Sports platforms witnessed participation from over 5 million Indian sports fans between April and June. Team Sportstar 02 July, 2020 15:21 IST With sports resuming globally with restrictions on in-stadia fans, platforms like Fantasy Sports is expected to drive deeper fan engagement. - Representative Photo/ Getty Images Team Sportstar 02 July, 2020 15:21 IST As the sports across the country has come to a standstill due to coronavirus crisis, the Indian Fantasy Sports platforms witnessed participation from over 5 million Indian sports fans between April and June.The participation figures were revealed by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India’s Fantasy Sports self-regulatory industry body.In the same period, Indian Fantasy Sports (FS) platforms introduced new sports like baseball, handball, and rugby, and hosted more than 1,000 matches from around the world. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.