Indian fencers win nine medals in Asian Junior and Cadet C'ships India returned with a rich haul of nine medals from the recently-concluded Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. PTI 05 March, 2022 08:16 IST India returned with a rich haul of nine medals from the recently-concluded Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.India won four medals in the junior championships which ended on Thursday -- in sabre women's team (bronze), epee women's team (silver), foil men's team (bronze) and foil women's team (bronze).In the Cadet Championship, India won five medals -- in epee women's individual (bronze), epee women's team (silver), epee men's team (bronze), sabre women's team (bronze) and foil women's team (bronze).A total of 12 Asian countries had participated in the Championships, a release from Fencing Association of India said.