Indian men qualify for World Track Cycling Championship in Berlin

Indian men’s team has qualified for the elite Team sprint event at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships which will be held in Berlin, Germany from February 26 to March 1, 2020.

This is for the first time that the men’s team has qualified for the senior world championship where only the top 18 teams compete. Deborah was the first Indian to qualify for the world championship when she made the cut for the 2016 championship in the women’s 500m time trial event.

A young team comprising Esow Alben(19), Jemsh Singh (19), Rojit Singh (18), and Ronaldo Singh (18) will represent India in the Team Sprint event.

This is the last event to collect qualification points for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to Sportstar, national coach R. K. Sharma said: “It is a huge achievement for the young boys to qualify for senior world championships. We are not worried about where the team will finish this year. The aim is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics and we are a step ahead in our goals now by qualifying for the world championships this year.

"The Olympic cycle will begin in 2022 and by then we hope to collect enough points for a qualification headstart,” he said.