Indian online carrom challenge: Mohammed Sheikh in lead

Mohammed Sheikh of Karnataka was in irresistible form as he executed a universal slam and a white slam, to lead a strong men’s field with three points after the first round of the champions league in the Indian online carrom challenge organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF).



In a field sparkling with international players, Mohammed Sheikh was a class apart as he did not take more than four chances in clearing any of the eight boards. The fact that he had already been competing in the superleague and preliminary stages of the competition helped the Karnataka player to strike a remarkable rhythm in clearing the boards.

READ: Abhishek Chavan steals the show



He was followed by Yogesh Dhongade (16), Abdul Rahman (18), Riyaz Akbar Ali (19), K Srinivas (21), Mohd. Ghufran (26), Vikas Dharia (26), Mohd. Arif (29) in a field of 20 players. Yogesh and Riyaz also had universal slams like Mohammed Sheikh, while K Srinivas and Mohd. Rehan had one white slam each.



Former world champion Yogesh Pardeshi was in the 11th spot with 33 points while the current world champion Prashant More was joint 12th with 35 points along with Abhishek Chavan.



The top four players after four rounds will reach the semifinals for the knockout stage.



In the women’s section, former world champion Rashmi Kumari had the distinction of executing a white slam in the second board, and led the field of 21 players with 28 points.



She was followed by Nidhi Gupta (40), Naga Jothi (43), Aakanksha Kadam (43), S Appoorwa (44), Kavya Shree (47), S Shainy (48) and Deepa Naik (49).