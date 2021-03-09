India to send sailors for Olympic Qualifiers in Oman from April 1 to 8.

India will send sailors in four classes--49er (men & women), laser standard, laser radial and windsurfing--for the Olympic qualifiers to be held in Oman from April 1 to 8.



"Since it is an open event, anybody can participate through their own arrangement: either through their State Governments or their respective clubs. But this team will be sponsored by the Indian Government," Jitendra Dixit, Jt. Secretary of Yachting Association of India (YAI), told The Hindu here on Tuesday.



The Indian sailboats have been stranded in Abu Dhabi as the qualifier was originally scheduled there last year, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. YAI is now making all efforts to get the boats transferred to Oman on time.

"It is a logistical nightmare and we are running against time. We are hoping to get it done by road. In case we are not able to do that, we are planning to hire boats in Oman, that is the back-up," said the YAI Jt. Secretary.