Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, June 2

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 2.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 16:02 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Aditi Ashok in action.
Aditi Ashok in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aditi Ashok in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Golf

Aditi cards 67, lies 2nd in Americas Open

India’s Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free five-under 67 to lie second at the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament here.

The lone Indian on the world’s biggest professional stage of women’s golf, Aditi was lying second behind leader Lauren Hartlage (65).

As Hartlage shot her career-best round on the LPGA with five birdies and an eagle and no bogeys, Aditi had five birdies and no bogeys and was two behind at the iconic Liberty National Golf Club.

Aditi was second after a loss in a play-off at JM Eagle LA Championship and finished T-5 at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

She already has one win this season on the Ladies European Tour besides two other top-3 finishes and leads the Order of Merit on the other side of the Atlantic.

“I don’t think you can ever go into an event thinking this is the one I’m going to win because golf kind of humbles you sometimes,” Aditi said.

“But, yeah, I just know that if I play good four days, then I’ll have a pretty good chance. I just focus on trying to play the best round of golf I can play on that day. Sometimes that’s a 67; sometimes that’s a 72,” added Aditi, who has been on the LPGA tour since 2017.

Starting on the 10th, Aditi was up and running with birdies on 10th and 12th and added a third on 16th. She turned in three-under and further gains came in from fifth and sixth.

Aditi played very well hitting 12 of the 14 fairways and found 13 greens in regulation and needed 27 putts for the round. She may have missed a couple of birdies but was happy with a 67.

Hartlage dominated with a bogey-free seven-under.

She started with an eagle on the tenth and kept up the tempo.

At tied third are Northern Irishwoman Stephanie Meadow and two-time champion Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand.

Thitikul fought windy conditions throughout the afternoon to earn her 68.

Seven players shot three-under and are T-5 heading into round two, including two-time major champions Brooke Henderson and Lydia Ko.

Making her professional debut after a spectacular amateur career, Rose Zhang shot a two-under 70.

-PTI

Steady start for Manu Gandas in Germany

Indian golfer Manu Gandas carded an even par 72 that placed him Tied-26th at the Porsche European Open here.

Gandas came into the DP World Tour because of the strategic alliance with the India’s domestic PGTI Tour, where he topped the rankings last year.

Gandas, the lone Indian in the field as Shubhankar Sharma took time off this week to practice for the Open next month, had three birdies against three bogeys. Gandas started from the first with a birdie but he bogeyed second, fourth and eighth and turned in 2-over. Birdies on 14th and 15th saved the day for him as he turned in a card of even par. Germany’s Max Kieffer carded a four under par 69 to share the first-round lead as he staked an early claim to become the first German winner on home soil for 15 years.

Kieffer shared a one-stroke lead with Sweden’s Simon Forsström, who carded five birdies and a bogey to join the German at the top of the leader board.

-PTI

Related Topics

Aditi Ashok /

Manu Gandas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rudiger and Gundogan return to Flick’s Germany squad for June friendlies
    AFP
  3. Marciniak to remain referee for Champions League final after apology - UEFA
    Reuters
  4. Claressa Shields fighting for gender equality for women boxers
    AP
  5. What’s the 151-year FA Cup tradition that will be broken with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sports ministry approves Olympians Valarivan and Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing
    PTI
  3. Khelo India University Games: Punjabi, Maharshi Dayanand Universities clinch Hockey titles on day 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canada’s Oleksiak to miss July World Championships with injury
    Reuters
  5. Khelo India University Games: Former U20 South Asian champion Poonam clinches maiden gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rudiger and Gundogan return to Flick’s Germany squad for June friendlies
    AFP
  3. Marciniak to remain referee for Champions League final after apology - UEFA
    Reuters
  4. Claressa Shields fighting for gender equality for women boxers
    AP
  5. What’s the 151-year FA Cup tradition that will be broken with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment