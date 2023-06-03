Magazine

Indian sports news wrap, June 3

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 3.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 20:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian team before its departure to Seoul for the Asian under-20 athletics championships in Yecheon, South Korea.
The Indian team before its departure to Seoul for the Asian under-20 athletics championships in Yecheon, South Korea.
The Indian team before its departure to Seoul for the Asian under-20 athletics championships in Yecheon, South Korea. | Photo Credit: AFI on Twitter

ATHLETICS

Asian under-20 athletics from Sunday 

The 20th Asian under-20 athletics championships begin at Yecheon, South Korea, on Sunday. Nearly 1500 athletes from 45 countries, including 47 from India, will be in action in the four-day meet.

The Indian team had a few hiccups before its departure with the airline, which was scheduled to carry the squad to Korea, reluctant to carry the poles for the pole vault event on its flight from New Delhi to Seoul.

Later, according to the juniors’ chief national coach Kamal Ali Khan, that issue was sorted out.

India’s Rezoana Mallick Heena, the under-18 Asian 400m champion and Asia’s fastest under-20 quartermiler this year, will be among the stars in action on the opening day.

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

 AITA National series juniors

Second seed Sreenidhi Balaji beat top seed Aakruti Sonkusare 6-2, 7-6(1) in the girls final of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

In the 64-draw field, Sreenidhi did not drop a set in five rounds after a bye in the first. In the boys final, third seed Vansh Nandal outplayed second seed Debasis Sahoo 6-0, 6-2.

The results (finals): Under-18 boys: Vansh Nandal bt Debasis Sahoo 6-0, 6-2.

Under-18 girls: Sreenidhi Balaji bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-2, 7-6(1).

- Team Sportstar

SHOOTING

Junior World Cup: Sainyam finishes top in women’s air pistol

Sainyam gave a golden start for India by finishing on top in women’s air pistol in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Saturday.

Sainyam with the air pistol gold in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Saturday.

Sainyam with the air pistol gold in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After being on par with Kim Minseo of Korea after the first 10 shots in the 24-shot final, Sainyam jumped into the lead and eventually prevailed by two points over the Korean.

The gold put India on top of the medals table along with Italy, as Luca Arrighi won the junior men’s air pistol gold.

Amit Sharma placed fourth , after having qualified in the second place with 577. He missed the chance to progress towards the medals by 0.6 point as he was overtaken to the bronze by qualification topper Mukhammad Kamalov (580) of Uzbekistan.

The results
Air pistol
Junior men: 1. Luca Arrighi (Ita) 242.5 (573); 2. Kim Kanghyun (Kor) 240.3; 3. Mukhammad Kamalov (Uzb) 220.0 (580); 4. Amit Sharma 199.1 (577); 9. Abhinav Chaudhary 570; 13. Shubham Bisla 568.
Junior women: 1. Sainyam 238.0 (571); 2. Kim Minseo (Kor) 236.0 (571); 3. Heng Yu Liu (Tpe) 216.9 (571); 6. Suruchi Singh 154.1 (571); 26. Urva Chaudhary 560.

-Team Sportstar

WRESTLING

Manisha finishes on top, Reetika clinches silver, Sarita Mor wins bronze in Bishkek

Manisha Bhanwala won all four matches to claim the women’s 65kg gold medal at the Ranking Series wrestling event in Bishkek on Saturday.

Reetika (72kg) secured a silver, while Sarita Mor (59kg) took bronze to make it a fruitful day for India.

In a field of five wrestlers, Manisha, an Asian bronze medallist, beat Kazakhstan’s Irina Kazyulina 15-4 and Gauhar Mukayat 11-0, Mongolia’s Purevsuren Ulziisaikhan 10-0 and Ukraine’s Yulia Leskovets 6-2 to emerge as the champion.

Reetika defeated Italian Dalma Caneva 7-0 before being beaten by Kazakh Zhamila Bakbergenova 0-4 in a field of only three wrestlers to ensure a silver.

Sarita, a former Worlds bronze medallist, posted a 4-0 win over Turkey’s Ebru Dagbasi and a 7-0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Diana Kayumova but went down fighting 4-5 to Ukraine’s Solomila Vynyk in the semifinals. The Indian got the better of Diana again with an 11-0 margin in the fight for third place.

-Team Sportstar

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

