Indian sports news wrap, June 4

Rachit Singhal, winner of the Karting Super Series Finale, along with other medallists in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

MOTORSPORT

Rachit clinches Karting SuperSeries title

Rachit Singhal emerged champion of the ‘Karting SuperSeries’ finale, featuring the four-stroke and the participating drivers (aged 14 and above), held here with Ojas Surve and Rishi Parekh finishing second and third respectively.

Mr. Akhil Reddy, CMD of Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, said they were proud that the Super Series provided a perfect platform for the young talent and dream big.

“RPPL is committed to nurturing the next generation of racing stars in India, and Mr. XYZ’s victory is a testament to the potential and talent that exists in our country,” he said.

For his part, Armaan Ebrahim, co-founder of RPPL, said the Karting Super Series has been an incredible journey, offering young drivers an invaluable chance to showcase their skills and make a mark in the world of motorsport.

Final placings: 1. Rachit Singhal, 2. Ojas Surve, 3. Rishi Parekh, 4. Antony Thomas, 5. Romir Arya.

-V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

CROSSMINTON

Piyush, Akriti win titles at Indian Open Crossminton Championship

Piyush Kumar Singh and Akriti won the men’s and women’s titles in the 5th Indian Open Crossminton championship which concluded at the Gaurs International School in Greater Noida on Sunday.

Piyush beat Aditya Singh 19-17, 16-7 in the final. Akriti beat Zoya Sikander Jamal 16-2, 16-4. Akriti also won the doubles title with Rajkumari.

Results (finals): Men: Piyush Kumar Singh bt Aditya Singh 19-17, 16-7. Doubles: Aditya Singh & Adesh Saini bt Namit Agrawal & Kashif Ali 16-9, 16-10. Women: Akriti bt Zoya Sikander Jamal 16-2, 16-4. Doubles: Akriti & Rajkumari bt Hema Devi & Reeyah 16-3, 16-6. Boys: Under-18: Namit Agrawal bt Dhawal Patel 16-7, 16-8. Doubles: Dhawal Patel & Divyansh Sharma bt Dhairya & Jashandeep Singh Kang 16-10, 16-10. Under-16: Divyansh Sharma bt Gaurish Singh 16-8, 16-8. Under-12: Lakshya Tomar bt Apratim Mukherjee 16-6, 16-11. Girls: Under-18: Doubles: Advita Tyagi & Anvi Jain bt Kavyanjali & Khyaati Anand 16-8, 16-5. Under-16: Advita Tyagi bt Anvi Jain 10-16, 16-10, 16-11. Under-10: Ananta bt Nysa Wadhwa 16-13, 16-5. Masters: Over-40: Arvind Anand bt Kashif Ali 18-16, 15-17, 17-15. Doubles: Arvind Anand & Bilal Ahmad bt Loveneesh Ahuja & Dilip Kumar Verma 16-5, 16-11.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Aditi Ashok shoots 68, sits second in Americas Open on LPGA

Indian golfer, Aditi Ashok stayed in contention for the title as she carded 4-under 68 on the third day of the Mizuho Americas Open on the LPGA Tour in Jersey City.

Despite a late bogey on a chilly and cloudy day, the 25-year-old was tied second behind the 20-year-old Rose Zhang, who is making her debut as a pro at the Liberty National Golf Club.

For the third time this season and for her third tournament in a row, Aditi is within five of the lead entering the final round.

In the two previous instances, she was tied for second, losing in the play-off at the JM Eagle LA Championship and was tied for fifth at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

This year, Aditi has won once on the Ladies European Tour, where she has also been second once and third on another occasion and leads the Order of Merit.

After a bogey-free 67 on the first day, she carded an even par 72 on the second with two birdies against two bogeys. In the third round, she had five birdies in the first 10 holes.

The highlight was a hole out from the bunker for a birdie on Par-3 fourth hole. She looked set for another 67 before a bogey on Par-4 15th pulled her one back to 4-under for the day. Aditi had 25 putts.

At 9-under, Aditi is tied with Thailand’s incredible Atthaya Thitikul (68-71-68) and American Cheyenne Knight (69-68-70). The leader Rose Zhang shot 66 after 70-69 on the first two days and is at 11-under.

Still seeking her first LPGA win, Aditi is known for her short game. Now she is reaping the benefits of working on her long game ahead of her seventh season on the LPGA.

“This golf course makes you think a lot. If you get the right angles and if you play it smart, I think it’s easier to not drop shots. At least that’s what I felt when I played the first round, so that’s what I tried to stick to. I think three bogeys so far is not too bad and hopefully I can keep that going,” she said.

With four birdies on the front nine, Zhang moved up to the top of the leaderboard by the turn. She continued with two more birdies on the 14th and 15th.

-PTI