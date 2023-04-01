CHESS

Bibisara regains sole lead after holding Humpy

K. Humpy and new leader Bibisara Assaubayeva drew while R. Vaishali proved equal to D. Harika in the seventh round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess tournament here on Saturday.

When Humpy agreed to Bibisara’s draw offer, computer-aided evaluation of the position showed the Kazakh had erred with her last move, a pawn-push on the king’s side. The 37-move draw gave Bibisara (4.5 points) a half-a-point lead.

The Vaishali-Harika encounter involved a series of exchanges that left the kings and three pawns of each colour on the board when a draw was agreed in 42 moves.

Aleksandra Goryachkina scored her third victory to be within striking distance of the leader. She defeated Georgia’s Nino Batsiashvili to keep alive her prospects of catching up with Bibisara, who has played a game more.

In the day’s other decisive game, Kateryna Lagno weaved a checkmating net around Nana Dzagnidge’s king and began tightening the noose. Nana saw the inevitable and resigned after 29 moves.

The results (Indians unless stated): Seventh round: Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 4.5) drew with K. Humpy (3); R. Vaishali (1.5) drew with D. Harika (2); Nino Batsiashvili (Geo, 1.5) lost to Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 3.5); Nana Dzagnidze (Geo, 2) lost to Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 3.5); Zhu Jiner (Chn, 4), Polina Shuvalova (FIDE, 2.5) bye

-Rakesh Rao

TENNIS

Asia Oceania World juniors: Uzbekistan beats India 2-1

The Indian boys were beaten 2-1 by Uzbekistan in the match for the 13th place in the Asia-Oceania World junior under-14 tennis tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, on Saturday.

Japan beat Pakistan 2-1 in the final while Korea beat Hong Kong 2-0 for third place. The top four teams qualified for the World Group stage to be hosted later in Europe.

The results Final: Japan bt Pakistan 2-1 (Kanta Watanabe bt Abubakar Talha 6-3, 7-5; Motoharu Abe lost to Hamza Roman 2-6, 1-6; Motoharu & Kensuke Kobayashi bt Hamza & Abubakar 4-6, 6-4, [10-5]). Play-off 13th place: Uzbekistan bt India 2-1 (Abdulkhodiy Khosilov bt Rudra Batham 6-4, 6-2; Akmal Abdullaev bt Shivtej Shirfule 1-6, 7-5, [10-6]; Akmal & Abdulkhodiy lost to Rudra & Shivtej w.o.).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA men’s tournament: Arya beats Mohanty to bag title

KS Siddharth Arya beat Amrutjay Mohanty 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament on Saturday.

It was a double crown for Arya, as he won the doubles title with Ayyappan Rishikrishn.

The results (finals) Singles: KS Siddharth Arya bt Amrutjay Mohanty 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Doubles: KS Siddharth Arya & Ayyappan Rishikrishn bt Shubranil Barman & Amrutjay Mohanty 6-0, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF women’s tennis: Raina reaches final

Ankita Raina beat Guo Hanyu 7-6(3), 6-4 to reach the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday.

In the final, fourth seeded Ankita will play another Chinese, Bai Zhuoxuan

The results €73,000 Challenger, Girona, Spain Doubles (semifinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Francisco Cabral & Joao Sousa (Por) 6-4, 5-7, [10-2]. $25,000 ITF women, Jakarta, Indonesia Singles (semifinal): Ankita Raina bt Guo Hanyu 7-6(3), 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

Shotgun World Cup: Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay misses semis by four points

Sabeera Haris shot 108 and missed the semifinals by four points in women’s trap in the shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Saturday.

Sabeera had a series of 23, 21, 20, 22 and 22. Manisha Keer (106) and Shagun Chowdhary (103) placed 26th and 42nd respectively in a field of 63 shooters.

National champion Kiran (108) and Kirti Gupta (106) shot well in the RPO section.

In men’s trap, Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran shot 114 for the 50th place in a field of 131 shooters. He missed the semifinals by five points.

Bakthyaruddin Malek (106) and Arya Vansh Tyagi (104) placed 106th and 114th respectively.

Competing in the RPO section, Prithviraj Tondaiman, who had shot the bronze medal in the last World Cup, could muster only 110, following a series of 21, 24, 21, 22 and 22.

-Kamesh Srinivasan