Indian sports news wrap, April 12

TENNIS

Maaya Rajeshwaran enters Asian U-14 semifinals

Shivtej Shirfule beat Dharma Pantaratorn of Thailand 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the boys quarterfinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

In the girls section, Maaya Rajeshwaran sailed into the semifinals, but Harithashree Venkatesh was beaten by Eva Korysheva of Kazakhstan 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

The results (Quarterfinals) Boys: Shivtej Shirfule bt Dharma Pantaratorn (Tha) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. Girls: Eva Korysheva (Kaz) bt Harithashree Venkatesh 6-1, 6-2; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Nitya Madduri (Hkg) 6-1, 6-0.

- Team Sportstar

Monte Carlo Masters: Bopanna-Ebden loses in pre-quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were beaten 6-4, 6-3 by the Germans, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP1000 Masters tennis tournament in Monte Carlo on Wednesday.

The seventh seeded Indo-Australian pair had earlier beaten Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez 10-8 in the super tie-break of the first round.

Bopanna and Ebden collected 90 ATP points and €21,980.