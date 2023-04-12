Indian sports news wrap, April 12

TENNIS
Maaya Rajeshwaran enters Asian U-14 semifinals
Shivtej Shirfule beat Dharma Pantaratorn of Thailand 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the boys quarterfinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
In the girls section, Maaya Rajeshwaran sailed into the semifinals, but Harithashree Venkatesh was beaten by Eva Korysheva of Kazakhstan 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
The results (Quarterfinals)
Boys: Shivtej Shirfule bt Dharma Pantaratorn (Tha) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Girls: Eva Korysheva (Kaz) bt Harithashree Venkatesh 6-1, 6-2; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Nitya Madduri (Hkg) 6-1, 6-0.
- Team Sportstar
Monte Carlo Masters: Bopanna-Ebden loses in pre-quarterfinals
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were beaten 6-4, 6-3 by the Germans, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP1000 Masters tennis tournament in Monte Carlo on Wednesday.
The seventh seeded Indo-Australian pair had earlier beaten Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez 10-8 in the super tie-break of the first round.
Bopanna and Ebden collected 90 ATP points and €21,980.
RESULTS
ATP1000, Monte Carlo, Monaco
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Kevin Krawietz & Tim Puetz (Ger) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 6-4, 6-3
First round: Bopanna & Ebden bt Rafael Matos (Bra) & David Vega Hernandez (Esp) 3-6, 6-3, [10-8].
$160,000 Challenger, Sarasota, USA
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Martin Damm 7 Toby Kodat (USA) 3-6, 6-4, [10-5].
€73,000 Challenger, Split, Croatia
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Kaichi Uchida (Jpn) 6-2, 6-1.
$25,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia
Singles (first round): Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 3-2 (retired); Jang Yunseok (Kor) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-1, 6-4.
$80,000 ITF women, Zaragoza, Spain
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Amina Anshba & Anastasia Detiuc (Cze) bt Angela Fita Boluda (Esp) & Vasanti Shinde 6-2, 6-4.
$25,000 ITF women, Bujumbura, Burundi
Singles (first round): Sada Nahimana (Bdi) bt Sharmada Balu 6-4, 5-1 (retired); Jasmijn Gimbrere (Ned) bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 7-5, 6-1; Cristina Dinu (Rou) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-1, 6-2; Fanny Ostlund (Swe) bt Sravya Shivani 6-0, 2-0 (retired); Smriti Bhasin bt Meisha Kendall_Woseley (USA) 6-2, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (first round): Julita Saner (Swe) bt Jennifer Luikham 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jennifer Luikham & Julia Stamatova (Bul) bt Salma Drugdova (Svk) & Kateryna Lazarenko (Ukr) 6-3, 6-1.