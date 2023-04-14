More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, April 14

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 14.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 14 April, 2023 17:00 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Karan Pratap Singh jumped four places to second at the PGTI Players Championship in Chandigarh.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Karan Pratap Singh jumped four places to second at the PGTI Players Championship in Chandigarh. | Photo Credit: AFP

GOLF

Jamal Hossain stays on top, India’s Karan Pratap Singh in second position at PGTI Championship in Chandigarh

India’s Karan Pratap Singh, the runner-up in Noida last week, continued his fine form by posting the day’s best score of 68 and moving up four spots to second position at eight-under 208 in the PGTI Players Championship on Friday.

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain maintained his two-shot lead after signing for a steady three-under 69 in round three of the Rs. 1 crore event.

Dhaka’s Jamal (70-67-69), the overnight leader by two shots, was thus well-placed for a shot at his fourth PGTI title as his total moved to 10-under 206.

Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta (70) kept local hopes alive as he closed the day in tied third place at seven-under 209 along with Delhi’s Kapil Kumar (69) and Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma (70).

The Chandigarh duo of Jairaj Singh Sandhu (68) and Angad Cheema (71) were also inside the top-10. While southpaw Jairaj matched the day’s best of 68 to be tied sixth at six-under 210, Angad was in tied eighth place at five-under 211.

Faridabad’s Abhinav Lohan was the third player to shoot a 68, the day’s lowest, on Friday. He too was tied for eighth.

-PTI

