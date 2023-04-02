More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, April 2

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 2.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 15:12 IST
George Loffhagen win Mysuru Open

George Loffhagen win Mysuru Open | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

George Loffhagen defeats Ellis Blake to grab the singles title in the ITF Mysuru Open 2023

George Loffhagen emerged the singles champion in the ITF Mysuru Open 2023, outfighting Australia’s Ellis Blake 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) at the Mysore Tennis Club on Sunday. 

As the scoreline suggested the match offered several twists and turns before the unseeded Briton prevailed over the eighth seeded Aussie in 2 hours and 49 minutes. 

“It was a really good tournament and I enjoyed playing here a lot. The final was a tough match and I was able to stay in the match after losing that first set. It has been a bit tiring but good to have been able to win the title,” said Loffhagen after the match. 

“Congrats to the players for producing a wonderful match. A big thanks to the spectators also, because they lift the energy levels of the players and I also thank all the sponsors. We have already conducted an ATP tournament and a couple of other ITF tournaments in Bangalore and we are hoping to stage more events so that new talents come up from Karnataka,” said Mr Maheshwara Rao, Secretary of KSLTA

Glancing back at the match, Blake started the proceedings in a clinical fashion bagging the first set 6-4. But Loffhagen struck back strongly in the second set and a double break of serve enabled the British player, a world No 702, to level at 1-set all. 

Both Loffhagen and Blake went neck-to-neck in the decider before the latter effected a break in the 9th game to go 5-4 up. Blake stood within breathing space of wrapping the match up when he served for the match at 5-4 but Loffhagen showed his fighting spirit at this juncture to break back to make the scoreline 5-5.

The opportunity that slipped away seemed to have affected the concentration of Blake as he could not focus on critical points in the tie-break. Loffhagen closed out the set and match with ease as he upped the level of his serves too. 

-Team Sportstar

