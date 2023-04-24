More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, April 24

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 24.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 13:29 IST
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 13:29 IST
Arjun Atwal in action.

Arjun Atwal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 24.

GOLF

Arjun Atwal makes his debut with 11th place on the PGA Tour Champions

India’s Arjun Atwal marked his debut on the PGA Champions Tour (for Over 50) with an impressive Tied-11 place finish at the Invited Celebrity Classic here.

The only Indian to win on the PGA Tour, Atwal, who celebrated his 50th birthday last month, shot rounds of 70-68-70 and finished 5-under 208 in the 54-hole event at the Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Also Read
Chevron Championship: Americans Corpuz, Yin sit atop leaderboard heading into final round

The final round saw Atwal, who played this week on a sponsor’s invite, hole three birdies, the third of which came on the closing 18th hole. He dropped a double bogey on the Par-4 ninth, which he had bogeyed on the first day also.

Atwal plans to play the Seniors, while also playing the main PGA Tour. He is also likely to feature in some Senior Majors this season.

Next week Atwal plays the Mexico Open at Vidanta as will American-Indian Akshay Bhatia. World No. 1 Jon Rahm, the Masters champion headlines the field. Also in the field will be Tony Finau (No. 11) and Wyndham Clark (No. 14).

Mark Hensby captured his first win on PGA TOUR Champions in a four-hole playoff over Charlie Wi.

After tying each of the first three playoff holes (Nos. 18, 18, 17) with pars, Hensby made par on the fourth playoff hole (No. 18), while Wi made double bogey after hitting his second shot into the penalty area. This was the first playoff of the 2023 season on PGA TOUR Champions.

-PTI

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Climate activists disrupt Snooker World Championships, ruin baize

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

National Games 2022, Closing Ceremony in pictures: Cultural programmes mark end of the Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us