Indian sports news wrap, April 26

TENNIS
ATP Seoul Challenger: Mukund Sasikumar loses in opening round
Mukund Sasikumar lost in the opening round of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Seoul on Wednesday.
Mukund went down 4-6, 7-6(11), 0-6 to fellow qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan in two hours 35 minutes.
The fourth-seeded pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth lost 7-5, 3-6, [6-10] to Canadian-Australian duo of Gabriel Diallo and Aleksandar Vukic.
However, Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja progressed to the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ecuador’s Emilio Gomez and USA’s Brandon Holt.
- Team Sportstar