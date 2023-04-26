Indian sports news wrap, April 26

TENNIS

ATP Seoul Challenger: Mukund Sasikumar loses in opening round

Mukund Sasikumar lost in the opening round of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Seoul on Wednesday.

Mukund went down 4-6, 7-6(11), 0-6 to fellow qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan in two hours 35 minutes.

The fourth-seeded pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth lost 7-5, 3-6, [6-10] to Canadian-Australian duo of Gabriel Diallo and Aleksandar Vukic.

However, Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja progressed to the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ecuador’s Emilio Gomez and USA’s Brandon Holt.

RESULTS ATP Seoul Challenger Singles, First Round: [Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama bt [Q] Mukund Sasikumar 6-4, 6-7(11), 6-0 Doubles, First Round: Arjun Kadhe/Purav Raja bt Emilio Gomez (ECU)/Brandon Holt (USA) 6-2, 6-4; Gabriel Diallo (CAN)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) bt [4] Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Vijay Sundar Prashanth 5-7, 6-3, [10-6] ITF M25 Jakarta Singles, First Round: [4] Digvijay Pratap Singh bt [Q] Credit Chaiyarin (THA) 3-3 retd.; M Rifqi Fitriadi (INA) bt S D Prajwal Dev 6-4, 6-1 Doubles, First Round: [2] Parikshit Somani/Ray Ho (TPE) bt S D Prajwal Dev/Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (THA) 6-4, 3-6, [10-7]

- Team Sportstar