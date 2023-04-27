Indian sports news wrap, April 27

TENNIS

ATP Rome Challenger: Nagal reaches quarterfinals

Sumit Nagal progressed to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Rome on Thursday.

Nagal defeated local wildcard Fausto Tabacco 6-3, 6-0 in an hour and 22 minutes in the round of 16.

The Indian will next face Max Houkes of the Netherlands.

RESULTS ATP Rome Challenger Singles, Second Round: [Q] Sumit Nagal bt [WC] Fausto Tabacco 6-3, 6-0 ITF W60 Charlottesville Doubles, First Round: [4] Prarthana Thombare/Jessy Rompies (INA) bt [WC] Melodie Collard (CAN)/Julia Adams (USA) 7-6(3), 6-3 ITF W40 Calvi Doubles, First Round: [1] Ankita Raina/Estelle Cascino (FRA) bt Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED)/Amandine Hesse (FRA) 7-6(3), 5-7, [10-6] ITF M25 Jakarta Singles, Second Round: [4] Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Koki Matsuda (JPN) 6-2, 6-3 ITF W25 Nottingham Singles, Second Round: [8] Rutuja Bhosale bt [Q] Danielle Daley (GBR) 6-1, 6-0

AITA women’s tournament: Kashish, Sonal set up summit clash

Third seed Kashish Bhatia outplayed second seed Sahira Singh 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar on Thursday.

In the final, Kashish will play Sonal Patil who beat Vanshika Choudhary for the loss of four games.

Kashish made the doubles final with Samriti Punyani and will play Sonal Patil and Chandana Potugari.

Results (semifinals) Singles: Sonal Patil bt Vanshika Choudhary 6-2, 6-2; Kashish Bhatia bt Sahira Singh 6-1, 6-2 Doubles: Sonal Patil & Chandana Potugari bt Medhavi Singh & Shireen Ahamed 6-4, 6-2; Kashish Bhatia & Samriti Punyani bt Aditi Rawat & Ishi Maheshwari 6-0, 6-2

Korea Championship: Sharma slips with double bogey on last hole

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma was cruising along well till he hit a double bogey at the very last hole to slip to tied 31st after the first round at the Korea Championship in Incheon on Thursday.

Placed at three-under through 17 holes on a tight leader board, Sharma started on the tenth and double bogeyed the ninth for a day’s card of 1-under 71.

From being inside the Top-10 he dropped to tied 31st.

Meanwhile, Manu Gandas came back from a hopeless situation with two birdies in the last four holes for a card of 2-over 74 that left him in tied 91st place and he will have a lot of work to do to make the cut.

Sharma looked good for most part of the day as he teed off from the tenth and picked early birdies on 12th and 14th to be 2-under through five holes. He dropped a shot on Par-5 third, which was disappointing, but birdies on fourth and seventh holes saw him get to 3-under before the double bogey on Par-4 ninth.

After a great start to the season with a seventh place in Abu Dhabi, Sharma has missed four cuts in last five starts and is keen to get his rhythm back.

Gandas bogeyed second, sixth, 13th and 14th but birdies on Par-5s at the 15th and the 18th kept his hopes alive.

Antoine Rozner equalled his lowest career 18-hole score as he began with a bogey-free round of 63 to open up a commanding four-shot lead.

The Frenchman started from the tenth tee in the morning and fired six birdies on his front nine before picking up three more shots after the turn to get to nine under par.

