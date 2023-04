Indian sports news wrap, April 4

TENNIS

ITF Chennai Open: Digvijay Pratap Singh, Manish Sureshkumar reach second round

Digivijay Pratap Singh and Manish Sureshkumar began with straight-set wins to reach the second round of the BR Adityan Memorial ITF M15 tournament at the Gandhi Nagar Club, Adyar in Chennai on Tuesday.

Seventh-seeded Digvijay defeated wildcard Arjun Mahadevan 6-1, 6-0 while third-seeded Sureshkumar beat Manish Ganish, another wildcard, 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, the top-seeded Kazakh-Spanish duo of Grigoriy Lomakin and David Perez Sanz won 6-0, 6-3 against the local pair of Tushar Madan and Jagmeet Singh to reach the quarterfinals.

Results Singles, First Round [3] Digvijay Pratap Singh bt [WC] Arjun Mahadevan 6-1, 6-0; [7] Manish Sureshkumar bt [WC] Manish Ganesh 6-3, 6-3; [8] Niki Poonacha bt Jacob Bradshaw (AUS) 5-7, 7-6(3), 4-1 retd.; Grigoriy Lomakin (KAZ) bt [WC] Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash 6-3, 7-6(3) Doubles, Pre-quarterfinals [1] Grigoriy Lomakin (KAZ)/David Perez Sanz (ESP) bt Tushar Madan/Jagmeet Singh 6-0, 6-3; Lohithaksha Bathrinath/Ishaque Eqbal bt Parth Aggarwal/Florent Bax (FRA) 7-5, 1-6, 10-6; [3] Nitin Kumar Sinha/Vishnu Vardhan bt Rushil Khosla/Aryan Shah 6-3, 1-6, 10-5; Rishab Agarwal/Bharath Nishok Kumaran bt Dhananjay Athreya/PrithviSekhar 6-2, 6-2; Boris Butulija (SRB)/Woobin Shin (KOR) bt Faisal Qamar/Fardeen Quamar 3-6, 7-6(3), 10-5; Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/Theertha Shashank Macherla bt [4] Digvijay Pratap Singh/Karan Singh 6-2, 6-4; Vladyslav Orlov (UKR)/Patrick Toman (USA) bt Vimalraj Jayachandran/Guhan Rajan 7-5, 6-1; [2] Parikshit Somani/Manish Sureshkumar bt Gourav Gulia/Sidharth Rawat 7-6(1), 6-2

-Team Sportstar