Indian sports news wrap, April 5

TENNIS

ITF Chennai Open: Orlov, Ramkumar reach second round

Top seeds Vladyslav Orlov and Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the second round of the BR Adityan Memorial ITF M15 tournament at the Gandhi Nagar Club, Adyar in Chennai on Wednesday with straight-set wins.

Top-seeded Ukrainian Orlov won 6-3, 7-5 against Nitin Kumar Sinha while Ramkumar beat qualifier Kabir Hans 6-4, 6-1.

Teenager Aryan Shah also progressed to the next round with 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 victory over qualifier Lakshit Sood.

Results Singles, First Round [1] Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 7-5; Boris Butulija (SRB) bt [WC] Sandesh Dattatray Kurale 6-0, 6-2; [5] Florent Bax (FRA) bt [Q] Fardeen Quamar 6-1, 6-0; Rishab Agarwal bt Faisal Qamar 6-0, 6-3; [JR] Aryan Shah bt [Q] Lakshit Sood 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; [Q] Jagmeet Singh bt [Q] Ajay Malik 6-0, 6-1; [6] David Perez Sanz (ESP) bt Ishaque Eqbal 6-4, 6-4; [Q] Yash Chaurasia bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3; [Q] Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan bt [LL] Rushil Khosla 6-3, 6-1; [2] Ramkumar Ramanathan bt [Q] Kabir Hans 6-4, 6-1; Karan Singh bt Woobin Shin (KOR) 6-4, 2-0 retd.; [4] Sidharth Rawat bt [Q] Bharath Nishok Kumaran 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

- Team Sportstar

CHESS

FIDE Women’s Grand Prix: Goryachkina tops three-way tie to win title

Russian favourite Aleksandra Goryachkina topped a three-way tie to win the third leg of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess title in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Peace prevailed on the boards involving the three overnight leaders - Goryachkina, Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan) and Zhu Jiner (China) - and they shared 37,000 euros.

After Goryachkina and K. Humpy, the top two seeds, settled for a draw, the other two Indians - D. Harika and R. Vaishali - were at the receiving end of the two decisive games on the final day.

Eventually, Humpy (6th) finished ahead of Harika (8th) and Vaishali (10th).

Results (Indians unless stated): 11th round: Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 6) drew with K. Humpy (4.5); Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 6) drew with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 5); Nino Batsiashvili (Geo, 3.5) drew with Zhu Jiner (Chn, 6); R. Vaishali (2) lost to Nana Dzagnidze (Geo, 3.5); D. Harika (3.5) lost to Polina Shuvalova (FIDE, 5). Final standings (with prize-money in euros): 1. Goryachkina (12,334), 2. Assaubayeva (12,333), 3. Zhu (12,333), 4. Lagno (7,375), 5. Shuvalova (7,375), 6. Humpy (5,750), 7. Batsiashvili (4,500), 8. Harika (4,500) 9. Dzagnidze (4,000), 10. Vaishali (3,500).

- Rakesh Rao