Indian sports news wrap, August 12

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on August 12.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 16:59 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Anirban Lahiri was placed T-32 after an underwhelming opening round of 3-over 74 in the LIV Golf Bedminster.
FILE PHOTO: Anirban Lahiri was placed T-32 after an underwhelming opening round of 3-over 74 in the LIV Golf Bedminster. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Anirban Lahiri was placed T-32 after an underwhelming opening round of 3-over 74 in the LIV Golf Bedminster. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

TENNIS

Panshul, Manshi win under-16 AITA titles

Top seeds Panshul Uboveja and Manshi Singh won the under-16 boys and girls titles in the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

Panshul beat second seed Shaurya Bhardwaj for the loss of four games, while Manshi beat eighth seed Aditi Singh 6-4, 6-3.

THE RESULTS (FINALS)
Under-16 boys: Panshul Uboveja bt Shaurya Bhardwaj 6-3, 6-1.
Under-16 girls: Manshi Singh bt Aditi Tyagi 6-4, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Tamanna wins AITA women’s singles title

Unseeded Tamanna Takoria beat sixth seed Sejal Bhutada 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the Rs. 100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Dream House Resort, Vaishali Nagar, on Saturday.

Tamanna Takoria with the women’s tennis title in Jaipur.
Tamanna Takoria with the women’s tennis title in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Tamanna Takoria with the women’s tennis title in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 17-year-old Tamanna, who trains with coach Ankit Patel at the Tennis Vidyalaya, had beaten Renee Singh, Suhani Gaur, Anoushka Sharma and Thaniya Sarai in the earlier rounds without dropping a set.

THE RESULTS (FINAL)
Tamanna Takoria bt Sejal Bhutada 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Semifinals: Sejal bt Sonicka Jadeesh 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Tamanna bt Renee Singh 6-1, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Niki Poonacha loses Challenger final

It was nor a fairytale finish for NIki Poonacha and Adam Taylor as the duo was beaten 5-7, 6-1, [10-7] by Giovanni Fonio and Francesco Forti in the doubles final of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Cordenons, Italy, on Saturday.

The Indo-Aussie pair which had saved nine match points in a row in the first round from 0-9 in the super tie-break had done well to beat the top seeds in the semifinals.

In the final, Niki and Adam led 5-3 in the super tie-break, but the Italians stepped it up to close out the match.

The champion team won 75 ATP points and €4,250. The runners-up collected 50 points and €2,450.

In the ATP 1000 Masters event in Toronto, Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Matthew Ebden was beaten in the doubles quarterfinals 7-5, 6-7(6), [10-8] by Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

The Indo-Aussie pair collected 180 ATP points and $51,470.

In the $100,000 ITF women’s event in Spain, Prarthana Thombare and Sada Nahimana were beaten by the top seeds Timea Babos and Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles semifinals.

The results:
$7,622,925 ATP, Toronto, Canada
Doubles (quarterfinals): Marcel Granollers (Esp) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 7-5, 6-7(6), [10-8].
$80,000 Challenger, Cary, USA
Doubles (semiifnlas): Mikelis LIbietis (Lat) & Adam Walton (Aus) bt Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-0.
€73,000 Challenger, Cordenons, Italy
Doubles (final): Giovanni Fonio & Francesco Forti (Ita) bt Niki Poonacha & Adam Taylor (Aus) 5-7, 6-1, [10-7]; Semifinals: Niki & Adam bt Theo Arribage & Luca Sanchez (Fra) 6-4, 6-4.
$100,000 ITF women, Maspalomas Gran Canaria, Spain
Doubles (semifinals): Timea Babos & Anna Bondar (Hun) bt Sada Nahimana (Bdi) & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-2.
$100,000 ITF women, Landisville, USA
Doubles (quarterfinals): Sophie Chang (USA) & Yulia Starodubtseva (Ukr) bt Kateryna Volodko (Ukr) & Sahaja Yamalapalli 7-5, 7-5.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

LIV Golf: Lahiri T-32 after weak opening round at Bedminster

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was placed T-32 after an underwhelming opening round of 3-over 74 in the LIV Golf Bedminster.

The only Indian playing on the LIV golf circuit had two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in his round. Australia’s Cameron Smith, who was 35th last week in Greenbrier, opened with a 5-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Charles Howell III at Trump National Bedminster.

Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed shot 3-under 68s on Friday to share third place on the individual leaderboard. Rippers led by Smith are leading the team event at 4-under, while the 4Aces with Dustin Johnson are tied for second with Stinger GC, one shot behind the Rippers.

With just three tournaments left in the regular season, a poor result can be costly in both the individual and team races.

- PTI

