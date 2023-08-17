MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, August 17

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on August 17.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 17:01 IST , Chennai - 8 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Ultimate Pickleball Championship has been designated as a Tier 3 world ranking tournament.
FILE PHOTO: The Ultimate Pickleball Championship has been designated as a Tier 3 world ranking tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Ultimate Pickleball Championship has been designated as a Tier 3 world ranking tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

PICKLEBALL

Inagural edition of Ultimate Pickleball to be held in Mumbai

The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Pickleball Championship will be held in Mumbai from September 29 to October 1.

The event, organised by Pro World Talent Sports in partnership with the All India Pickleball Association, aims to foster international competition and enhance the profile of the sport in India.

The Ultimate Pickleball Championship has been designated as a Tier 3 world ranking tournament, will feature teams from China, Singapore and Nepal as well.

This ranking system will allow players to accumulate points that will contribute to their global rankings and standings. The tournament will be played in under-16, under-19, 35 plus, 50 plus, 60 plus, and an open category among men and women.

The game is played indoors as well as outdoors. It was invented in 1965 as a children’s backyard game in the United States.

-PTI

