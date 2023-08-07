Indian sports news wrap, August 7

The major developments from the world of sports on August 7 where Indians took part are as follows:

WRESTLING

Savita claimed the lone gold medal as Indian wrestlers collected 11 medals in the World under-17 championships, which concluded in Istanbul Sunday.

Savita defeated Japanese wrestler Konami Ono 9-6 in the women’s 61kg final. The Indian women wrestlers also picked up three silver and a bronze medal.

The Greco Roman wrestlers secured two silver and bronze medals apiece, while the freestyle athletes got two silvers.

The medalists: Men: Freestyle: 51kg: Rohit (silver), 55kg: Ankush (silver); Greco Roman: 51kg: Manu Yadav (bronze), 55kg: Suraj (silver), 65kg: Sachin Kumar (bronze), 110kg: Ronak (silver); Women: 40kg: Rachana (silver), 46kg: Muskan (silver), 57kg: Neha (bronze), 61kg: Savita (gold), 69kg: Srishti (silver).

YB SARANGI