The major developments from the world of sports on August 7 where Indians took part are as follows:
WRESTLING
Savita claimed the lone gold medal as Indian wrestlers collected 11 medals in the World under-17 championships, which concluded in Istanbul Sunday.
Savita defeated Japanese wrestler Konami Ono 9-6 in the women’s 61kg final. The Indian women wrestlers also picked up three silver and a bronze medal.
The Greco Roman wrestlers secured two silver and bronze medals apiece, while the freestyle athletes got two silvers.
The medalists:
YB SARANGI
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, August 7
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England advances over Nigeria on penalty kicks despite James’ red card
- Najmi goal gives Malaysia lead; Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE score: JPN 0-1 MAS, China vs Pakistan, India vs Korea
- Nature and nurture contrived for Pakistan’s Abdul Hannan Shahid to become the star he is today
- Varane says players ignored over ‘dangerous’ added time rules
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE