Indian sports news wrap, August 7

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on August 7.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 16:33 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian wrestlers collected 11 medals in the World under-17 championships (Representative Image)
infoIcon

The major developments from the world of sports on August 7 where Indians took part are as follows:

WRESTLING

Savita claimed the lone gold medal as Indian wrestlers collected 11 medals in the World under-17 championships, which concluded in Istanbul Sunday.

Savita defeated Japanese wrestler Konami Ono 9-6 in the women’s 61kg final. The Indian women wrestlers also picked up three silver and a bronze medal.

The Greco Roman wrestlers secured two silver and bronze medals apiece, while the freestyle athletes got two silvers.

The medalists:
Men: Freestyle: 51kg: Rohit (silver), 55kg: Ankush (silver); Greco Roman: 51kg: Manu Yadav (bronze), 55kg: Suraj (silver), 65kg: Sachin Kumar (bronze), 110kg: Ronak (silver); Women: 40kg: Rachana (silver), 46kg: Muskan (silver), 57kg: Neha (bronze), 61kg: Savita (gold), 69kg: Srishti (silver).

YB SARANGI

Related Topics

Wrestling

